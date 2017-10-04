For those unfamiliar with The Bell Jar, it was published in 1963 and is a story about a young writer named Esther Greenwood who spends a month in New York City working as a paid intern for a women's magazine. In spite of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, complete with room and board, Esther is unable to enjoy herself and she ends the program in disappointment. She returns home to discover she was rejected from a writing program she had been anticipating, and is forced to spend the summer at home with her mother. After not sleeping for a few weeks and a failed suicide attempt, Esther is admitted to a private mental health hospital, which is paid for by a rich, eccentric woman who is funding Esther's education and writing career. It ends with Esther on her way to an interview where she'll find out if she's fit to return to school.