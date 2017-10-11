It's weird, horror kind of mutated. In the '70s horror was super adult; it was for grown ups. It was The Exorcist, Rosemary's Baby, The Amityville Horror. As the '80s came in, horror movies got younger. It stopped being The Exorcist movies and they started being movies for kids, like flashers, Like Friday the 13th and stuff. Those films were about teenagers, and you had authors start writing more about kids, like VC Andrews writing her Flowers in the Attic books where the main characters are kids. Stephen King writes about kids a ton. You had horror getting less serious and more self-referential in the '80s. At the same time it was getting gorier and sort of funnier. At the end of the decade, after The Silence of the Lambs came out and it was such a huge hit, everyone started doing serial killers and unfortunately what that did is that you had a ton of books about mostly women being raped and murdered in really disgusting ways. There was too many books coming out that were kind of sloppy, they were being written really fast to hit the shelves quickly with less editorial oversight. They were gorier and gorier as people tried to out-shock each other. The violence got really sexual and just creepy.