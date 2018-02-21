WW: Does it seem to you that each mass shooting brings the same conversation, and the same results?

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: People are just lost right now. When a shooting like this happens, when there are so many victims, when they're babies—you almost don't want to bring up the fact that we have to look deeper for the causes. You want an immediate solution. A mother yesterday asked Trump and Congress: "You have to stop this. Make it so children don't get guns." I was on the phone all day with reporters, and I hesitated: Is this the time to talk about history? But there's no better time for people to say, wait a minute, there must be some deeper cause.