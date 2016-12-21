But even before it weathered losing a key member and the venue it was strongly associated with, Earthquake Hurricane felt like a stable part of Portland's fast changing comedy scene. The fact that about half the comedians performing each week are the hosts has played a large part in creating Earthquake Hurricane's local reputation. "We already have four high level comics on the show every week, so we don't have as many spots for guests as some other shows," says Falcone. "I've had a bunch of younger local comics tell me they felt like they'd made it when they got asked to do Earthquake Hurricane."