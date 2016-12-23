The kindest people I know all say that it's better to give than to receive. Unfortunately, the kindest people I know have also said things like, "Hillary is clearly going to win the election," "There's no way that joker Trump could ever win" or, "I'm thinking of voting third party this year."
If anything has been made clear to me in 2016, it's that kind people are losers, morality is stupid, and receiving is dope.
Maybe, when I'm an old man who's suddenly haunted by three spectators and the ghost of a dead business partner, I'll regret my ways and tell some crippled kid to go buy a turkey. Until then, I'm taking everything I can get.
So, without further ado, I present you with my Christmas list. Feel free to buy me stuff and send it to the Willamette Week offices:
Whiskey Decanter: I would like to make my alcoholism look a touch classier by keeping my booze in a different container than the one it initially came in.
Some Fancy Island Cheeses: I've been cutting back on my cheese consumption because my one friend who goes to the gym told me that cheese is bad for you, and I genuinely believe anything he tells me about health. After all, he goes to the gym and subscribes to at least two different runner's magazines, so he may as well be a doctor.
When I do buy cheese, though, I normally buy a sharp cheddar from the dairy section of the grocery store where they keep milk, yogurt, and for some reason, the eggs. In honor of the holidays, though, I'd like to try the cheeses they sell in the refrigerated cheese island located by the prepared foods section.
Cheeses infused with chili peppers or with bits of fruit inside. The Laughing Cow cheeses that come in miniature wheels and always seems too expensive to buy. Some bourgeois type of Colby. That jellyish cheese with scraps of meat in it that I assume is Polish. That salami and cheese roll with basil that I assume is Italian. A nice feta.
This Christmas, I long to be a cultured turophile who wears gaudy scarves, eats elaborate island cheeses, and scoffs at simple plebs who still buy cheese from the regular-ass cheese section.
Electric Blanket: When I was younger, my parent's had an electric blanket, but using it was a lot like taking shrooms because you'd plug it in, lie there for forty minutes, and say things like, "Oh man, I think I feel it! I think it's starting to work!"
In reality, the blanket was completely broken, but we weren't allowed to throw it away because, in the words of my father, "A broken electric blanket is just a blanket with some extra cords attached. So just cut off the cords and use the blanket."
You can't argue with that logic, but nonetheless, this year, I would like to experience an electric blanket that actually works.
External Hard Drive: I need more cyberspace to hold all the music I don't listen to. Theoretically, I should go through my music and think about how often I think, "Why do I have this many Best of Eric Clapton albums? I ought to delete these to clear up some space on my hard drive to make room for all these illegally downloaded Carl Sagan documentaries."
But then I remember that I'm getting older and that old dudes love Clapton, so I don't want to get rid of all his albums because, one day, I'll go through a midlife crisis and need something to listen to as I cruise through town on my hot new motorcycle. Until then, I need a place to store all this excess white-guy blues until I'm the type of suburban male who plays bass in his neighbor's garage band and legitimately enjoys white-guy blues. Thus, I need an external hard drive.
Moleskine Notebook: What am I writing? Poetry that doesn't always rhyme? Rap lyrics that address the complex issues of the Black community? A short, totally non-biographical story wherein a twenty-something encounters some form of existential dread? Who knows! With a Moleskine, I could be doing anything so long as it's pretentious and hip.
Subscription To The New York Times: I don't have time to stay informed about the world around me, but I would like for my friends, family, and mailman to think of me as the type of well-informed person who reads the paper daily and uses fancy words like, "insouciant," "iconoclastic," or "Justin Trudeau."
A Friendly Reminder That All Hope Is Not Lost: I just need it, okay?!
