But then I remember that I'm getting older and that old dudes love Clapton, so I don't want to get rid of all his albums because, one day, I'll go through a midlife crisis and need something to listen to as I cruise through town on my hot new motorcycle. Until then, I need a place to store all this excess white-guy blues until I'm the type of suburban male who plays bass in his neighbor's garage band and legitimately enjoys white-guy blues. Thus, I need an external hard drive.