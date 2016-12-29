My real life is going pretty well. My long term girlfriend and I moved into a new apartment together and have been making ourselves at home. She started her graduate program, and I have a few club dates at the top of the year. We're happy, and while I don't lead a glamorous life, I'm more content than I ever expected to be.
My life online, however, is a complete mess. At any given point, my various social media accounts make it look like I'm a fairly literate fifth grader who just dropped acid for the first time. The constant need to generate free content while maintaining a vague sense of personal branding and relatable topicality has run me ragged to the point where I often come across as a drunken oaf shoving nonsense into a lazily concocted social media algorithm dictating that: {pop-culture reference + pseudo-political reference = likes, faves, shares, & retweets}. And while I am occasionally literally a drunken oaf spitting out nonsense into the void, that's not always how I'd like to appear online.
So, as the new year draws nigh, I've decided on a few resolutions that I hope to help me lead a more comfortable life online, the first of which is to do my own research when it comes to prevalent issues.
As a young comedian, I get most of my news and political information at open mics from alcoholic thirty-somethings who don't own plungers. Then, I go online and "share" any articles/opinion pieces (I no longer know the difference between the two) with a headline that even remotely seems in line with my own biased political agenda. Last week, I shared a listicle entitled How We Can All Help Aleppo. I didn't actually read the piece or do anything to legitimately help the people of Aleppo (save, of course, for "raising awareness" by re-posting the link). I did, though, make it appear as if I were heavily invested in the survival of others, which is a great look for anyone's social media brand.
In 2017, though, I hope to actually read up on the issues of the day by focusing on credible sources and not just the heresy washed up Portlandians and self-identified "radical socialists" who live in their parents' garage. Also, as a general rule, in 2017 I will no longer be accepting any advice from anyone who's ever personally owned a healing crystal or unironically used the phrase "Mercury's in retrograde."
I also hope to avoid partaking in any internet outrage 2017 may have in store, because this year bore more crocodile tears and mock indignation than I can continue to handle.
A few weeks ago, Lena Dunham said something regretful, and we all spent some time pretending like that was somehow out of character for her. A while ago, YACHT did something a bunch of people pretended to give a shit about, because pretending to care is the moral obligation of the socially conscious. There were also a few days back a few months ago when we all got mad at that dentist who killed a gorilla in a Cincinnati zoo before leaking Hulk Hogan's racist sex tape.
This year, there were so many bouts of performative outrage that I can't even tell them apart. But, one way or another, I found myself getting involved in all of them. And for what? Donald Trump is our President, and all our false moralizing and make-believe anger proved no match for an orangish ogre and a few Russian hacks. So, next year, instead of pretending I give a fuck about what Kim Kardashian's feminist so-and-so says about society's bla-bla-bla, I'm going to invest my attention on issues that actually matter, like what Tomi Lahren and Trevor Noah's yadda-yadda-yadda says about whatever.
The one exception to this rule will be if I'm late on a deadline for this column, in which case all bets are off and I'll type up a quick few paragraphs dedicated to making celebrity gossip seem tantamount to socio-political discourse. After all, you NEED to see Colin Kaepernick's EPIC use of OBSTRUCTIVE etc.
In addition to generally ignoring celebrity antics, I also hope to spend less time focusing on celebrity deaths. I appreciate that the internet provides the bereaved with a place to air their grievances, but I often feel that many social media users (myself included) are sometimes just hopping on the bandwagon.
This coming year is bound to claim the lives of even more famed individuals. The list of cherished celebrities aging towards the brink of death include Bob Newhart, Kirk Douglas, Toni Morrison, Chuck Barry, Vera Lynn, Cormac Mccarthy, Clint Eastwood, Doris Day, Judi Dench, Willie Nelson, James Earl Jones, Olympia Dukakis, Stan Lee, Dick Gregory, Carl Reiner, Loretta Lynn, Angela Lansbury, Carol Burnett, President Jimmy Carter, Beverly Cleary, Mel Brooks, Barbara Walters, and Bob Barker. And while the prospect of pretending to care about the passing of each and every single one of those celebrities may seem daunting, I have no doubt in our collective ability to develop marketable content based on the extinguished light of old stars.
In addition to the inevitable passing of several senior pop-icons, I have a nagging suspicion that 2017 will also send us careening through the ups and downs of the emotional roller-coaster that will result from Bill Cosby's death. He'll die, and we'll wrestle with how much he once meant to us. Then, we'll remember he was a rapist. But then, we'll remember that he changed television history and paved the way for Black performers. But then we'll remember that he was a rapist again. It'll be a strange day of mournful rejoice where we'll all feel a sleazy sense of glum about the death of a once-beloved sexual assailant.
I also have an inkling that, as a cosmic act meant to teach us the important lesson that it can–in fact–always get worse, J.K. Rowling will die in 2017. The truth, though, is that only the fortunate live long enough to bury their childhood heroes, and we all certainly seem to be running out of luck. So, who knows? Maybe we'll all die together in the rapture. But, no matter who passes in the coming year, I don't want to post about it unless I actually felt connected to the life's work of the deceased.
These are simple resolutions, but it often seems that the easiest goals are the hardest to maintain. Last year, I promised myself that I'd read at least one book a month in 2016, but those studious ambitions died at the first sight of a summer's day and a chance to comfortably play outside. Nonetheless, I hope to keep one or two of these goals for at least the first three to four months of 2017. Or maybe just a week or two. Or maybe, like, just the top half of the day on January 1st. After all, it's really hard not to be a dick online.
