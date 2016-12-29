As a young comedian, I get most of my news and political information at open mics from alcoholic thirty-somethings who don't own plungers. Then, I go online and "share" any articles/opinion pieces (I no longer know the difference between the two) with a headline that even remotely seems in line with my own biased political agenda. Last week, I shared a listicle entitled How We Can All Help Aleppo. I didn't actually read the piece or do anything to legitimately help the people of Aleppo (save, of course, for "raising awareness" by re-posting the link). I did, though, make it appear as if I were heavily invested in the survival of others, which is a great look for anyone's social media brand.