Ariana's unparalleled success cements her legacy as an American pop-icon, but Grande's newfound grandeur causes her to question the very nature of her celebrity. She realizes that she has spent the entirety of her adult life bellowing power-ballads and singing songs of romance, yet has never truly been in love. It begins to dawn on Ariana that her salad days as a sexually precocious young star are almost over, and she starts to wonder how she can continue singing about a love she's never known. She's talented enough to hit all the notes, but suddenly aware that she feels absolutely nothing while singing the lyrics.