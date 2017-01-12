Before living in Portland, I used to think that some things were gross and off-limits, or that certain aspects of sex were too taboo to be openly discussed. But since moving here, I've learned that the world is a peculiar place full of perverted people, and that it's my civic responsibility to pretend to be okay with that. I'm no longer awkward around the outspoken sexuality of others. Now, if someone walks up to me and says, "I can only cum with a feather up my ass," I don't shy away from the conversation. Instead, I say, "Okay. Well, I don't know that we need to be talking about that in a McMenamins, but I appreciate your candor, and I'm proud of you for loving yourself."