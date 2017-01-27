Now, one could make the argument that any change, no matter how miniscule, is worth the greatest amount of effort; though the people who most commonly make that argument tend to do so because they enact the least amount of actual change. Also, because hope is so vague and ambiguous, literally any social issue could ameliorate by even the smallest margin at any given time, and we'd all get to say that we participated in making the world a better place. As the old adage goes: Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. And not the cute, redheaded kind of orphan who sings about how the sun will come out tomorrow or the Dickensian kind of orphan who commits petty theft alongside the Artful Dodger. Just a regular, unloveable orphan.