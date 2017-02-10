So while I'm pretty confident that it's been a busy week for the United States, I'm not entirely sure what happened. And what little I do know has been pieced together from what other drunks have told me. For example, it's my understanding that Kellyanne Conway is now responsible for organizing our federal PTA meetings even though her kid's a bully, she refuses to save her Box Tops, and she only ever brings store-bought cookies to the school's bake sales.