There have been other successful attempts in Portland to draw attention to nonwhite comics: Baron Vaughn's Bridgetown Comedy showcase the New Negroes features black comedians from all over the country, and revered standup showcase and radio show Minority Retort features POC comedians from the Northwest. But NW Black Comedy Fest is the first comedy festival in the region that's local and entirely devoted to black comics, and that intends to become annual. That means the promise of a large space in the local scene dedicated to providing a platform for black comedians while showcasing the range of black comedy that's already a part of the city.