Over the past week, I've overheard a lot of conversations about how important it is that we impeach Trump. Part of me would love to see that happen, but I'm not sure how helpful it would be. After all, it's important to remember that if we impeach our current president, we'll still be stuck with Pence. It's also important to keep in mind that, even if we dump Trump, you'll still have to listen to your dumbass friends pretend to understand politics. So, really, there's just no way to win.