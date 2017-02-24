Katie Rich lost her job at SNL for a tweet about Barron Trump, YouTube personality Pewdiepie was let go for anti-Semitism, and Milo Yiannopoulos was asked to resign from Breitbart for being an allegedly pedophilic dick. The only common thread between these cases is that, in each instance, enough people complained about being offended that someone had to get canned. Rich, Pewdiepie, and Yiannopoulos could each rightfully be considered offensive by different groups for different reasons (although, I think a quick quip about the president's son is a little less severe than being bigoted towards an entire religion/ethnic group/gender/sex/etc.–though, again, that's a matter of personal opinion). But despite the particulars of each incident, two thing remain true: If we keep this up, 1.) comedy will become a tedious echo-chamber (or, at least, moreso of a tedious echo-chamber) wherein everyone only says exactly what they're supposed to say and 2.) I may luck into work as a comedy writer just because everyone else got fired.