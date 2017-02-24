I've been thinking a lot about comedy recently. Not because I want to, but because I was recently forced to question my own fledgling standup career after someone told me "Curtis Cook" was a played-out name that too closely resembled "Dane Cook." Ever since, I've been strongly considering changing my stage name to "Curtis Sinbad."
I've also been thinking a lot about comedy because advertisements for a new comedy-centric CNN docu-series keep popping up on my Facebook feed. But much like old folks at comedy clubs who take the comment cards too seriously, over-analyzing humor sucks the fun out of everything. And the more we attempt to dissect or overtly philosophize a joke, the faster it dies. That's why I wish that, instead of Muslims, Trump had banned documentaries about standup comedy.
But more relevantly, I've been thinking a lot about comedy because Milo Yiannopoulos' recent media coverage has kicked off yet another bullshit bi-annual squabble about such pertinent comedic issues as, "How far is too far?" or, "Can a comic/'humorist' cross the line?" or, "What is comedy?" or, "What kind of asshole earnestly utters the phrase 'speaks truth to power?'" or, "Is it okay to make fun of an openly gay survivor of sexual assault if said openly gay survivor of sexual assault is an asshole?"
For those of you who haven't heard, Milo Yiannopoulos is a vapid young dunce whose selfish quest for fame demands he use the media to present misinformed societal beliefs based more on opinion than fact. In that sense, he's exactly like most of your Facebook friends, only more successful.
In addition to sparking mass outrage (a public reaction that, at this point, means absolutely nothing since it can be provoked by anything from Trump's presidency to a YACHT music video to #Kony2012), Yiannopoulos' antics have spawned yet another slew of internet arguments about what constitutes free speech. And it's frustrating to see these quarrels play out, because the First Amendment, much like a vagina, is intricate, necessary, and completely misunderstood by most dudes online.
But this isn't really about the particular language in the Bill of Rights. Folks aren't mad at an amendment, and writers/comedians/internet personalities aren't being forced to leave their jobs because the law explicitly states that expressing yourself is illegal. They're losing their jobs because being offensive is bad for business, and "offensive" has become a frivolous catch-all that entails anything from a sensationalized PC misstep to a vile and purposely hurtful comment to something someone just doesn't wanna hear.
It's a bit of a paradox that everyone is so concerned with the "right way" to approach contentious subjects, because since Trump's election, there's been a big push in comedy to say something bold, provocative, or, as obnoxious people say: "woke."
And I understand that mentality. After all, we may not all have money or power or political influence, but each and every one of us has a voice—and that voice is way less effective than those other three things. But how can we expect public figures to broach controversial material when an offended mass is all that stands between a writer/comedian/internet personality and unemployment?
To be clear, I find Yiannopoulos' personal brand of abusive hate mongering to be abhorred. I think he's a self-serving rabble-rouser, I disagree with his overall message, and it's my opinion that his hurtful actions ought to be considered fireable offenses anywhere. I also firmly believe that any man who sits down and has a conversation with Bill Maher should absolutely face some sort of legal or financial repercussion.
And at the end of the day, the shitstorm surrounding Yiannopoulos didn't come from a one-off slip of the tongue. He didn't just make a bad joke or say the wrong thing. He was vile and purposefully hurtful, and so he lost his job. That makes sense to me. But "vile and purposefully hurtful" means different things to different people, and we can't afford to get into a hierarchical debate over whose feelings matter more. And so I guess that, technically, the only fair thing to do is fire anyone over anything that offends enough people. But that just doesn't feel right.
Katie Rich lost her job at SNL for a tweet about Barron Trump, YouTube personality Pewdiepie was let go for anti-Semitism, and Milo Yiannopoulos was asked to resign from Breitbart for being an allegedly pedophilic dick. The only common thread between these cases is that, in each instance, enough people complained about being offended that someone had to get canned. Rich, Pewdiepie, and Yiannopoulos could each rightfully be considered offensive by different groups for different reasons (although, I think a quick quip about the president's son is a little less severe than being bigoted towards an entire religion/ethnic group/gender/sex/etc.–though, again, that's a matter of personal opinion). But despite the particulars of each incident, two thing remain true: If we keep this up, 1.) comedy will become a tedious echo-chamber (or, at least, moreso of a tedious echo-chamber) wherein everyone only says exactly what they're supposed to say and 2.) I may luck into work as a comedy writer just because everyone else got fired.
And that's tough, because I don't want comedy to be a bland reflection of populist thought, nor do I want humor to hurt people's feelings, but I could really use a job.
