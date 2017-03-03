Taco Bell recently announced that it plans to discontinue the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Perhaps the Naked Chicken Chalupa will be to Taco Bell what the McRib is too McDonald's. It'll suddenly reappear on the menu every few months, and people will think, "Oh yeah. I remember that. I'm pretty sure I hated it, but maybe I should give it another try. It is, after all, a special, limited time offer." And then they'll eat one and say, "Never mind. My body's a temple, and this boneless meat mold is the disgusting work of Satan himself."