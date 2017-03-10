"Post-truth politics" is an expression that's thrust its way into our popular lexicon. It's a shorthand way of saying, "All politicians lie, but contemporary politicians are particularly bad liars because they've finally figured out that they can do whatever they want since you're too pathetic to stop them."
The prevalence of all this post-truthiness has forced me to ask myself a lot of questions like, does the truth matter? Is there an objective truth? Is lying inherently wrong? Is it laying or lying? Does anyone actually care about facts? Do I have to read Friedrich Nietzsche to find out? How do you say "Friedrich Nietzsche?" Remember that movie that referenced Nietzsche a bunch? What ever happened to that girl from Little Miss Sunshine? What ever happened to Gordo from Lizzie McGuire? What ever happened to that psychologist I read about a few years ago in Time Magazine who lost his wife, his job, and almost all of his friends after deciding to only ever tell the truth?
I haven't spent too much time researching the subject, but there's a wealth of philosophical literature regarding the matter of truth and who, if anyone, sincerely gives a fuck about honesty. And from Trump to Obama to Frank Underwood, it often seems that we care less about lies and more about our own personal allegiances to the liar.
So, in an effort to adjust to changing times and appear more presidential, I've started lying to people left and right. It's been surprisingly easy and inconsequential. My pants have yet to catch on fire, my nose is the same size as it was before, and I've even managed to convince a few people that the following assertions are true:
1. Comedian and puppeteer Jeff Dunham has a PhD in visual and conceptual art. In 2010, he released an autobiography entitled All By My Selves. In chapter 13 of that book, Dunham discusses the artistic struggle of "effect vs. intent" while dissecting the racially charged controversy that has followed him throughout his career.
2. Jimmy Fallon is the last remaining descendant of King Louis VII. Thusly, Fallon's body is riddled with gout and he can't form blood clots correctly.
3. Milo Yiannopoulos is Paul McCartney's second cousin. And you know that's true, because all Englishmen are second cousins. They ran out of genes a long time ago, and that's why they had to start colonizing.
4. Have you lost weight? No? Well, you look like you've lost some weight.
5. Sorry. I can't talk on the phone right now, but I can text. What's Up?
6. It's important to remember that essays entitled "How Trump Won" or "The Real Reason Trump Won" or "I Always Knew Trump Would Win: A 300-Word Op-ed Published By Huffington Post" are never written by legitimate political experts. They're written by freelancers looking to get paid. For more on the subject, please read my 20,000-word think-piece entitled "Freelancers: Freedom's Greatest Enemies: How Trump Rode The Coattails Of The Semi-Self-Employed All The Way To The White House."
7. Sheryl used to be a boys name.
8. I'm taking a break from drinking.
At least three of the statements above are true, but it's up to you to figure out which ones. And I'll give you a hint: Of course I'm not taking a break from drinking.
