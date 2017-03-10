The prevalence of all this post-truthiness has forced me to ask myself a lot of questions like, does the truth matter? Is there an objective truth? Is lying inherently wrong? Is it laying or lying? Does anyone actually care about facts? Do I have to read Friedrich Nietzsche to find out? How do you say "Friedrich Nietzsche?" Remember that movie that referenced Nietzsche a bunch? What ever happened to that girl from Little Miss Sunshine? What ever happened to Gordo from Lizzie McGuire? What ever happened to that psychologist I read about a few years ago in Time Magazine who lost his wife, his job, and almost all of his friends after deciding to only ever tell the truth?