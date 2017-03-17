Bridgetown Comedy Festival released its full lineup earlier this week, and, unsurprisingly—it's pretty stacked.
The festival announced most of their headliners last month, including Karen Kilgariff, Janeane Garofalo, Matt Braunger, and a pre-festival set from Patton Oswald. But what makes Bridgetown exciting is the mix of nationally well-know comedians—Eugene Mirman (Gene from Bob's Burgers) and Kevin Avery are among the newly announced comics—along side favorites from the local scene.
2017's lineup includes Portlanders past. Along with Braunger, there's Amy Miller, Shane Torres, Curtis Cook, Nathan Brannon, Bri Pruett and Sean Jordan—and present: Amanda Arnold, Philip Schallberger, Caitlin Weierhauser, JoAnn Schinderle, Marcus Coleman, Milan Patel, Andie Main, Kirsten Kuppenbender, and more.
Comments