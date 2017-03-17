Or maybe you'll be sitting on the bus, watching as someone awkwardly shoves a cellphone into their mouth, when an old woman turns to you and asks, "What are they doing? Has that person completely lost their mind?" And you'll have to look her in the eyes and answer, "Oh, don't worry. They're just pleasuring their lover from afar." At which point, the old lady will smile, wink, and say, "You kids these days have it so easy. When I was your age, I had to tape a nude photograph to an erotic letter, mail it to Normandy, and hope my high school sweetheart could rub one out in a foxhole."