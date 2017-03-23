I'm all for adopting classic games so that they fit with the times. I like the version of Risk where you can take over the moon and roll a twenty-sided die to drop nukes on other countries, and I reluctantly enjoy the many variations of Monopoly that have been created over the years. I especially get a kick out of Farm-opoly, because owning a copy of that particular version of the game is the most succinct way of saying, "The only thing I love more than boring board games is the 4-H Club. That's why I play Farm-opoly every week with my friends. And by 'friends' I mean 'all nine of my goats.'"