But the rule isn't just that you need six people to watch the execution take place. They have to be six Arkansas residents who are twenty-one or over with no felony convictions, and they can't be related to the victim in the case or the death row inmate. And that's fair. It probably wouldn't work out that well if the government started calling people up and saying, "Hey, are you free this Thursday? Because we need a favor. We're trying to kill your son that night, but we're not allowed to execute him unless you and a few friends come out and watch. Tickets are free, but we do have a two item minimum."