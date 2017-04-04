Reports suggest that the gang had spent more than a year developing a detailed plot to burgle Enzo Ferrari's body, which sounds excessive. I'm far from a criminal mastermind, but it doesn't seem like abducting a dead guy should be that much work. I assume all you'd need is a decent shovel, a windowless van (you couldn't use an actual Ferrari to transport Ferrari's corpse because there wouldn't be enough space in the trunk to fit the coffin), some Vicks VapoRub to neutralize the permeating smell of death that accompanies a corpse that's been rotting since 1988, and two to three reliable henchmen who aren't afraid of being cursed by the vengeful spirit of a deceased race car driver. It sounds relatively easy. But I guess if these gangsters were any good at crime, they'd've come up with a better scheme than holding a dead dude ransom.