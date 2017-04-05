Shows at Mister Theater can feel a little like a joke you're not sure you're in on. So far, the new theater's plays have both been goofy adaptations of cult movies— first was Tommy Wiseau's The Room, and now comes a stage adaptation of the movie adaptation of the board game Clue.
But the plot is familiar even if you haven't seen the 1985 Tim Curry movie. Six dinner guests are invited to a mansion under mysterious circumstances. Their host, Mr. Boddy (Philip Popiel), is eventually murdered during a 30-second blackout, and the rest of the play is spent trying to figure out who the killer is.
The humor is deeply nonsensical. The guests pretend they're eating fancy food off paper plates the maid, Yvette (Paige Gregory), gracelessly flops onto the table. In the second act, the actors playing the corpses of Mr. Boddy and the cook (RhyanMichele Hills) are swapped out for a teddy bear in a motorcycle jacket and a headless, stuffed chef's jacket.
Even though absurdity is the goal, it feels as if the show would benefit from a more carefully crafted production. When the guests break up into pairs to search the house, spotlights abruptly switch the scene from one search party to another. It's a fairly common staging convention, but in Clue, it feels kind of choppy—the scene cuts happen before the jokes really have time to land.
The casts' comedic sensibilities hold the play together, though. One of the most charismatic performances comes at the end of the play when Wadsworth (played by Mister Theater co-founder Montetré) explains how the murder happened by acting out a sped-up version of the evening's events. It could be really boring—he's basically just recapping everything the audience has just seen—but it's totally enthralling. The rest of the cast runs single file after Wadsworth as he leaps around the set, breaking up his speedball lines with impressions of the other characters.
It's moments like this that hint at the company's potential. There's already plenty of theater in Portland that's campy in a cutesy way, but Mister Theater has a sense of the deeply bizarre.
SEE IT: Clue plays at Mister Theater, 1847 E Burnside St., mistertheater.com. 8 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through April 16. $12.
