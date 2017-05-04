I'm not well versed in the scatting habits of animals, but twelve seconds sounds reasonable for every mammal but humans. We seem to take a lot longer. Though, to be fair, the only reason other mammals shit so quickly is because they haven't invented cell phones or scented candles. Because if you gave a hippopotamus a Yankee Candle and some Wi-Fi, she (that's right—in this scenario the hippo is a lady, because I'm a feminist who firmly believes that even women can be shitting ungulates) might finish in twelve seconds, but she'll stay in there for at least fifteen minutes just to enjoy the leisure time.