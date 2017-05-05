Maybe you walked into a bar in the hopes of having a few drinks with friends only to be interrupted by an unexpected and poorly advertised comedy show where a sad man in a stained t-shirt screamed at you for talking over him as he ruined your evening. Maybe you're among the lost souls who've wandered bravely into a comedy open mic only to be yelled at by a different sad man (or maybe the same one, it's hard to tell them apart sometimes) for no reason at all. Maybe you saw someone hump a stool once. The tales of woe are endless.