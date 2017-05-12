According to Cleon, both his superiors and coworkers frequently made disparaging remarks about his race (which seems reasonable, considering he worked in a police station). Others claim that it was Cleon who initiated racial banter in the workplace (which also sounds reasonable, considering he was a white guy who suddenly found himself with carte blanche to make off-color race jokes). So ultimately, it's unclear who's at fault. It's also unclear whether or not Ancestry.com test results qualify someone for federal protection under civil rights laws. Actually, everything about this case is both nebulous and shitty, and the only indisputable lesson to be learned from this fiasco is that people are selfish assholes who only care about themselves.