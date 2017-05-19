And while I'm sure that there are a few gay truckers out there who would jump at the chance to attend an exclusively male Toby Keith concert, I just don't think it'll be Trump's cup of tea. Ironically, though, the concert will most certainly be a teetotalling event considering that the consumption of alcohol is illegal in Saudi Arabia. And in a way, that works well for The Donald since abstaining from alcohol is one of the few things he has in common with Muslims following Sharia law. But it's also a bit of a bummer, because the only way Trump could possibly make an all-male Toby Keith concert tolerable would be to guzzle a gallon of bourbon while huffing ethanol.