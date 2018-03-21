Nah. I'm not handing it over to anybody. I can't explain it—that place has been packed every night for the last four years. I built that place from the ground up. To hand over that time slot is interesting to me because, like, you're stepping into a full room, you've got to sustain it. The pub and I are still in conversation about what's going to happen, but I'm definitely going to set up the formula for success for something else. My idea is to create an opportunity for comics to get more stage time. Sometimes, people's very first time doing comedy is on that stage for the open mic, and I don't want that opportunity to go away. So I want the open mic to be longer. In the world of standup comedy, open mic standup sets are like three minutes. But it's hard to get your chops when you're only doing three-minute sets around town and there's nobody in the audience. So I want to take that room that's already built in and give new people a shot for longer sets. I want the scene to be able to grow and get better as supposed to getting complacent again. So instead of replacing Control Yourself with another show, I want to replace it with another opportunity for newer comics to thrive.