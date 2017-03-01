Portland is home to more burlesque than you can shake a rhinestone-studded stick at. Here are a handful of the regular burlesque nights across town.
Sunday evening's Sinferno Cabaret is the longest-running show of its kind on the West Coast, voted one of the top 10 burlesque shows in the U.S. by Burlesque Magazine. Every third Sunday of the month, Sinferno is followed by Miss Kennedy's Theater of Burlesque, where local burlesque boss Alex Kennedy runs off-kilter shows—think Full Metal Jacket or The Nightmare Before Christmas, with nudity. 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 10 pm.
Funhouse Frolics at Funhouse Lounge
Portland's most unnerving clown bar offers a free weekly burlesque revue, Funhouse Frolics, every Wednesday. Funhouse also offers frequent irregular burlesque and burlesque-adjacent comedy and variety shows monthly. 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 9:30 pm.
Burlescape!, Burlesque S'il Vous Plait and Rare Vintage Burlesque at Crush Bar
Beloved gay bar Crush draws in the burlesque-curious and returning admirers three nights of the month: Burlescape!, 9 pm third Saturday; Burlesque S'il Vous Plait, 9 pm first Friday; Rare Vintage Burlesque, 8:30 pm third Friday quarterly. 1400 SE Morrison St., 503-235-8150, crushbar.com.
Burlynomicon at Lovecraft Bar
Horror-themed nightclub Lovecraft runs a monthly burlesque night on the second Tuesday of every month. 421 SE Grand Ave., 971-270-7760, thelovecraftbar.com. 8 pm.
