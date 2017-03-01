Sunday evening's Sinferno Cabaret is the longest-running show of its kind on the West Coast, voted one of the top 10 burlesque shows in the U.S. by Burlesque Magazine. Every third Sunday of the month, Sinferno is followed by Miss Kennedy's Theater of Burlesque, where local burlesque boss Alex Kennedy runs off-kilter shows—think Full Metal Jacket or The Nightmare Before Christmas, with nudity. 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 10 pm.