But for the most part, the works in the second half of the show seem like they're working within the categories outlined in the first half, not against them. In Left Unsaid, by OBT's resident choreographer Nicolo Fonte, the men wear black suits and the women tightly cropped mint-green leotards. In one part of the show, the three male dancers face the audience from chairs at the back of the stage while the three women dancers perform in front of them. They repeat a strange motion in which they raise their elbows to shoulder height, then hinge sideways at the hips. At the end of the interlude, the men stand up in unison and lie next to their chairs. The women take their seats, then repeat that same elbow movement. Except this time, they extend their elbows to rest atop a male dancer's foot.