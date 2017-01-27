[VISUAL ARTS] In one of Eric West's large-scale color photographs documenting the Burmese urban landscape, a barefoot monk crosses a dusty, potholed street, his burgundy robe billowing around him. Ahead of him, a humble three-story building stands on the corner, its facade plastered with advertisements for cell phones. Through West's lens, we see a place in transition, on the cusp of Western influence. Shot in three different cities, all of the compositions follow the same conceit: people in the foreground going about their quotidian tasks while breathtaking architecture of one type or another rises in the background to help tell their stories. Whether it's a ramshackle fence guarding an abandoned building or the golden spire of a Buddhist temple, West treats all of the structures with an obvious reverence for their beauty. Blue Sky Gallery, 122 NW 8th Ave., 503-225-0210. Through Jan. 29.