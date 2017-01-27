FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
Fertile Ground festival
[THEATER] This year's Fertile Ground comes at a weird time. The citywide festival of all-new works kicked off the day before the inauguration, forcing just about every piece into an apocalyptic context. See our feature listing here. Fertile Ground runs through Jan. 29. See fertilegroundpdx.org for the full schedule. Passes $50, individual tickets available.
Troll, Urchin, Saola, Menin
[REVENGE METAL] Mike Pence is a dick. That's something that can't be denied, and happens to be the central theme of this show, which is titled "Go Fuck Yourself, Mike Pence: A Night of Music and Solidarity." It's a night when stoner favorites Troll will doom out alongside atmospheric black-metal duo Urchin, the young but incredibly talented sludge outfit Saola and the double-drum assault of Menin. All proceeds collected at the door will be donated to Planned Parenthood in the name of our terrible new vice president, wherein his office will receive a thank-you note from Planned Parenthood as the cherry on top. Oh, to be a fly on the White House wall when that happens. Black Water Bar, 835 NE Broadway, 503-281-0439. 7 pm. $5. Free. 21+.
We're All Mad Here
[THEATER] Shaking the Tree's next devised show is a fractured, oneiric one-man show. The Alice in Wonderland-referencing play is comprised of surreal vignettes about characters dealing with things like time and identity, and will feature everything from shadow puppetry to acrobatics. Actor Matthew Kerrigan plays all the parts, and devised the play with Shaking the Tree's artistic director Samantha Van Der Merwe. That all might sound vague and artsy, but that's exactly what Shaking the Tree is capable of doing well: poetic, yet visceral theater. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 27-Feb. 25. $10-$25.
The Flick
[THEATER] The Flick is kind of a mammoth of a play: it's three hours long, conceptually vague, and heavy on realist details. Annie Baker's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a mundane comedy of sorts that depicts three movie theater employees doing their humdrum daily tasks. It's often criticized for its lack of traditional theatrical conventions, as well as its lack of a tight plot. But The Flick is worth hanging in there for. The pay off for your patience is a slowly unfolding, engulfing narrative that doesn't try to squeeze itself into palatable concepts or limit itself with plot. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., thirdrailrep.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through Feb. 11. $25-$42.50.
Cityscape Burma
[VISUAL ARTS] In one of Eric West's large-scale color photographs documenting the Burmese urban landscape, a barefoot monk crosses a dusty, potholed street, his burgundy robe billowing around him. Ahead of him, a humble three-story building stands on the corner, its facade plastered with advertisements for cell phones. Through West's lens, we see a place in transition, on the cusp of Western influence. Shot in three different cities, all of the compositions follow the same conceit: people in the foreground going about their quotidian tasks while breathtaking architecture of one type or another rises in the background to help tell their stories. Whether it's a ramshackle fence guarding an abandoned building or the golden spire of a Buddhist temple, West treats all of the structures with an obvious reverence for their beauty. Blue Sky Gallery, 122 NW 8th Ave., 503-225-0210. Through Jan. 29.
My Body, Blossom
[SYNTH POP] Comprising Jordan Bagnall and Darren Bridenbeck, My Body plays crisp electro-pop bolstered by expansive synthesizer tinkering, looming beats and a few arcade-like samples. See our review of their latest EP, Seven Wives, here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 9 pm. $5. 21+.
Down Gown, Queen Chief, Excuses
[NOISE-ROCK REVIVAL] In today's music climate, Down Gown's brand of throwback '90s guitar rock is charming and somewhat singular in a city that has forgotten how rooted it once was in that style. See our review of their latest album, Down Gown, here. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., 503-285-3718. 9 pm. Call venue for ticket prices. 21+.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
Team Dresch, Sex Stains
[QUEERCORE] In the '90s, Team Dresch was a figurehead of the fiercely DIY queercore scene, melding pop melodicism and gnarled punk guitars with lyrics that intertwined the political, personal and poetic. The group broke up after two albums, but in the last decade-plus has gotten back together for occasional shows. While this most recent reunion was booked before the election, given everything the band stands for, it certainly seems well-timed. See our Q&A here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 5:30 and 9:30 pm. Sold out. Early show all ages, late show 21+.
Spilt Milk
[COMEDY] Former Funniest Five-winner Susan Rice may be the only non-mom in Spilt Milk's lineup, but in terms of comedic style, she's hardly the odd one out. Founded by standup comedians and moms Joanie Quinn and Betsy Kauffman, the showcase brands itself as PG-13 humor. It does involve a lot less swearing than most standup showcases, but at least in Rice's case, that just makes the shocking bits seem all the more unexpected: Despite her homey aesthetic and cheery delivery, Rice's jokes frequently refer to pedophiles, or to hating handing out Halloween candy ("I'm not really a giver, I'm more of a slapper"). The Secret Society, 116 NE Russell St., secretsociety.net. 9 pm. $15 advance, $18 at the door.
Best of Portland 5 Benefit Concert
[PDX MUSIC KIDS] Get ready for a night of nonstop ear stimulation from Portland stalwarts at this yearly benefit. Now in its fifth iteration, the event is for Portland-area kids studying music outside school. Run by local nonprofit Portland Rock On With Us alongside School of Rock Portland and Alan Jones Academy of Music, there will be a silent auction with some high-value prizes, while the kids play onstage alongside the bands, who run the gamut from doom-metal killers Yob to sticky-sweet posters Minden. Soul outfit Ural Thomas and the Pain, last year's Best New Band winner Chanti Darling, and Taylor John Williams—who studied under Alan Jones and was on NBC's The Voice—will also be there, among many others. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686. 8 pm. $15 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Artisinful Beer and Chocolate Festival
[BEER AND CHOCOLATE] For the second year, Culmination will play host to a beer-and-chocolate pairing fest with a whole bunch of local artisan chocolate—Creo, Pitch Dark, Woodblock, etc.—matched with beers, like cherry beers from Logsdon, Ruse, Culmination and Upright, and Breakside's kick-ass bourbon-barrel-aged Aztec. A $21 online ticket includes $5 toward chocolate and eight beer tickets. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114. Noon-5 pm. $21.
NW Coffee Beer Invitational
[BEER] Apparently all you have to do to get brewers to make really cool beer is tell them it's a contest—and so every year brewers and cidermakers turn out wild takes on coffee beer that stray far from the basic porters and stouts. Expect the same this year, with 16 breweries and ciderhouses participating, including Great Notion, Cider Riot and the Commons. $15 entry includes eight tasters. Goose Hollow Inn, 1927 SW Jefferson St., 503-228-7010. Noon-7 pm. $15.
Halfhearted
[BLACK METAL DOC] Directors Fredrik Horn Akselsen and Christian Falch focus on three middle-aged black-metal musicians who make a pilgrimage to Norway for a metal festival and learn the legendary scene isn't quite what they expected it to be. See our review here. Screens at NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., as part of the Reel Music Film Festival, nwfilm.org/reel_music. 7 pm. $9. Unrated.
10 for 10 Wine Tasting
[WINE] Understandably, wine tastings tend to gear toward premium product—luring you in with a cheap taste to leave you hooked on the fancy stuff. Four times a year, Pairings wine shop hooks you on the good cheap stuff. Subtitled "Blue Collar Wines—for the Overeducated and the Underemployed," this $10 tasting will hook you up with 10 tastes from 10 different $10 bottles of wine. Buy a case, and you get two free tix to a wine-and-food pairings class. Pairings, 455 NE 24th Ave., pairingsportland.com. 11 am-6 pm. $10.
Lan Su Garden Chinese New Year
[CHINESE NEW YEAR] Lan Su is bringing the whole two-week tradition to light, starting on Jan. 28 with ceremonial orange rolling and red envelopes (sadly, not stuffed with money), lion dancing at 11 am, 1 and 3 pm on weekends, calligraphy demos, arts and crafts, and a Chinese wishing tree. This is ground zero for lunar festive feeling. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131. Visit lansugarden.com for a full calendar.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
Lizzo, Dizzy Fae
[BODY POSITIVE BANGERS] Since the release of her sophomore album, Big Grrrl Small World, in December 2015, and dropping the feel-good hit of last summer, "Good as Hell," critics and fans have held up Lizzo as a paragon of positive self-esteem. See our full profile here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663. 9 pm. $15 advance, $17 day of show. 21+.
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition (2015)
[MOVIES] Does 2015 count as repertory? It does when the movie rules. George Miller filmed a parallel black-and-white version of his smash hit, reasoning that the only way to do a desaturated post-apocalyptic action flick was to desaturate it all the way. It's Miller's preferred version of the film, and the trailer looks incredible. Not mediocre! Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm. $9.
Dragon Dance and Parade
[PARADE] You want firecrackers? There will be firecrackers—huge strings of them, popping off in Chinatown at 11 am, followed by lion dancers and a huge antique canvas dragon from the old country propped up by around 20 aching-armed volunteers. "We're really hoping it doesn't rain," says Fang, fearing the weight of the water on the dragon. The parade ends with a street fair at the Oregon Historical Society. Incidentally, don't bring your own firecrackers, please—although Fang says the Tong building in Chinatown did so last year anyway. What can you do? Illegal fireworks are a Portland tradition. Northwest 3rd Avenue and Davis Street, 503-224-0008, pchmf.org. 11 am. Free.
Mochitsuki
[RICE PARTY] Take part in the rice-smushing traditions of Japan at Portland State University's 20-year-old Mochitsuki fest, with taiko drumming, chopstick games, kendo demonstrations, the pounding of the mochi rice paste, kendama cup-and-ball tricks by world champ Wyatt Bray, and a performance by the Asian-American dance-rock band the Slants, straight from their appearance in front of the friggin' U.S. Supreme Court. PSU Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, mochipdx.org. 11 am-4 pm. $4-$12.
Comments