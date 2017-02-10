[BOOKS] The advance press for Paul Auster's new novel, 4 3 2 1, is in some ways reminiscent of the press that came out for David Foster Wallace's seminal work, Infinite Jest. Both are physically imposing tomes, and both are wildly ambitious in their conception and execution. Auster's novel tells the stories of four boys made of identical DNA who go on divergent life paths. As the threads repeat, we see their different successes and failures in careers, romances, and athletic prowess. This could be the tipping point in Auster's career. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323. 7:30 pm.