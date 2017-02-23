No band believed in the dream of punk rock more than the Minutemen, and no one has lived it quite like their bassist, Mike Watt. He, drummer George Hurley and singer-guitarist D. Boon—three self-described "corndogs" playing brief, wiry blasts as indebted to Ornette Coleman and Captain Beefheart as Black Flag—neither looked nor sounded like the other acts in the '80s Southern California hardcore scene. Boon's death in 1985 cut short a brilliant career, but Watt has kept the torch burning ever since, touring relentlessly with gazillions of groups—including the reunited Stooges—while refusing to travel in anything more extravagant than an Econoline van. Tonight, he plays with his long-running trio, the Missingmen, who tap into the sound and spirit of his most famous band, and add covers of Blue Öyster Cult and Wire for the hell of it. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 9 pm. Sold out. 21+.