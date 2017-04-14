FRIDAY, APRIL 14
The Damned
The Sex Pistols may be more famous, but UK's the Damned is much more punk as far as ethics go. They also came first, releasing their first single months before Johnny Rotten and Co. recorded a single note. Read our interview with the Damned's Captain Sensible here. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $23 advance, $25 day of show. 21+.
Little Star, Oh Rose, Blackwater (Holylight)
Evolving past their first album's cherry-picked pastiche of various indie elements, Portland's Little Star moves toward a retro jubilance that's difficult to pigeonhole by genre. The band's busy, manipulated sonic assemblage evokes the Cure in pop mode, and lays the foundation for frontman Daniel Byers to speak plainly and candidly about some pretty dark personal situations. See our review of Little Star's self-titled sophomore album here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $5. 21+.
Ab-Soul, Little Simz
Abstract lyricist and conspiracy theorist Ab-Soul ended 2016 by finally releasing his oft-delayed fourth studio album, Do What Thou Wilt. If Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q are the top dogs of Top Dawg Entertainment, then Ab-Soul is the quiet assassin, mind-fucking his fans with syllable-dense songs that make you ponder the world. DWTW isn't the best album in his catalog—that honor goes to 2012's Control System—but it does provide further proof that he cares very little what critics think to promote his #staywoke messages. On this tour, he'll be joined by prolific London rapper Little Simz, a 23-year-old fire spitter whose escapist raps are much appreciated in this tragedy-filled climate we live in. Real thinkers are welcome. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $23. 21+.
Thursday
After disbanding in 2011, post-hardcore heavy hitters Thursday are back from the dead. This is the Jersey band's first headlining tour in five years, and though it's unclear if a new album is in the works, their reunion set at last year's Wrecking Ball Festival suggests nostalgic emo kids will not be disappointed. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 7:30 pm. $27.50 advance, $32 day of show. All ages.
Spring Beer & Wine Fest
Some of the newest and smallest breweries in Oregon pour their brews at the Oregon Convention Center—including, this year, British Columbia's Driftwood (see page 38), Michigan's Founders, and the spruce beer from Seal Rock's tiny Wolf Tree. Also available? The excellent whiskeys of Eastern Oregon's Stein, and wine. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., springbeerandwinefest.com. Noon-10 pm. Through Saturday. $10-$25.
Berlin Diary
Berlin Diary uses a time-hopping structure to entwine the life of playwright Andrea Stowolitz with that of her grandfather, a Jewish doctor named Max Cohnreich who fled Berlin during the Holocaust, whom she learns about through a diary of his she's given by her mother. The end result has made her a finalist for the Oregon Book Award for drama—which she's already won twice for Ithaka and Antarktikos-—and is getting its American premiere at CoHo Theater this week. See our preview of Berlin Diary here. CoHo Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., cohoproductions.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, April 15-30. $20-$30.
A Maze
Playwright Rob Handel's A Maze was previewed as a staged reading in 2010's JAW playwright festival, but it's not until now that it's getting a fully staged premiere. The play features four plots linked by Handel's interest in self-discovery: a teenage girl who's just escaped from a basement where she was held captive for a year, a comic book artist who's just gained success, a band who's dealing with the fact that they're past their glory days, and a king trying to build the world's biggest maze. Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave., theatrevertigo.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, April 14-May 13. Additional shows 7:30 pm Sunday, May 7 and 14. $10-$20, pay what you will Thursdays and Sunday evenings.
Beehive
A musical revue about '60s female pop icons from Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, Beehive is somewhat antithetical to contemporary theater values: full of nostalgia, familiar songs, peppiness, virtuosic singing, and usually brightly colored mod dresses. But Broadway Rose seems like it's embracing all that, considering its website describes the production as "frothy." After all, the company is entirely dedicated to musical theater, so if anyone in Portland is going to make a case for the genre, it's going to be them. Broadway Rose New Stage Auditorium, 12850 SW Grant Ave., Tigard, broadwayrose.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, April 13-May 14. Additional shows 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 10, and 2 pm Thursday, May 11. No show Sunday, April 16. $21-$46.
This Random World
This Random World could seem like a more complicated Love Actually without Christmas: Steven Dietz's 2016 existential dramedy is a collection of loosely related side plots about love and self-discovery. But to the casual nihilist, it's an exercise in accepting our rockier life decisions. See our preview here. Portland Actors Conservatory, 1436 SW Montgomery St., pac.edu. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through April 23. No show Sunday, April 16. $18.
The Fever
Actor Wallace Shawn of The Princess Bride and Manhattan is also a well-respected playwright, and his one-man play, The Fever, is one of his best-known works. The monologue is an exercise in paranoid do-goodery: set in an insect-infested hotel room in a country that's in the middle of a civil war, the narrator reflects upon his life of privilege, which Wallace frames as necessarily built off of other's poverty. Contextualizing privilege with Third World strife might not sound all that compelling, but The Fever has a reputation for being deeply affecting. Blackfish Gallery, 420 NW 9th Ave., readerstheatrerep.org. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, April 14-15. $8.
Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys will probably never die. Since its premiere on Broadway in 2005, Jersey Boys basically hasn't stopped running. Across its 12 years of existence, the musical about '60s pop group the Four Seasons of "Oh What a Night" fame has had several runs on Broadway and in the West End (among other places), been on two U.S. tours, and racked up several Tonys and Oliviers and a Grammy. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Saturday, 2 pm Saturday, 1 pm and 6:30 pm Sunday, April 18-23.
Terra
For Oregon Ballet Theatre's spring show, they're staging two pieces by big-name modern ballet choreographer Nacho Duato, who's helmed the likes of the Berlin State Ballet and Russia's Mikhailovsky Theatre. It's a big deal, but perhaps even more exciting is the company's reprise of Helen Pickett's Petal, as well as a premiere of a new work by Pickett. Petal is awesome—equally minimalist and lush, it has the delicate fluidity that we're used to seeing in pointe ballet, mixed with the tension and fervor of modern dance—so it seems reasonable to assume that Terra will be too. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, obt.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, April 13-22. Additional show 2 pm Saturday, April 15. $29-$102.
Colossal
In Colossal, Gloria (Ann Hathaway) plays boozy 30-something who returns to her parents hometown in upstate New York and finds out an avatar monster version of herself terrorizes the coastline of southeast Asia every time she stumbles home drunk from the vintage saloon now owned by childhood pal Oscar (Jason Sudeikis.) Read our review here. Rated R. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., visit cinema21.com for showtimes.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Of Montreal, Christina Schneider's Jepeto Solutions, Phone Call
For last year's Innocence Reaches, the ever-prolific Kevin Barnes sequestered himself in a Paris flat and worked quietly into the wee hours of the night on another sprawling electro-prog epic. Apparently inspired by his recent divorce, the resulting LP still has the Technicolor mania the 21st-century version of Of Montreal has successfully employed, but its minor injections of aureate gloom reveal flickers of the band's earlier days of somber fuzz pop. Standout lead single "It's Different for Girls" serves as a peephole into the quirky, slightly off-kilter modern incarnation Barnes has created. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Cult of the Volt
If you find the ideas of ponytailed geezers jamming with guitars and electronic musicians who do nothing but hit play on their MacBook equally loathsome, the first iteration of this recurring hardware-only synth jam is exactly where you want to be. Hosted by synth-geek collective Volt Divers, attendees will witness to four randomly assigned groups of three musicians nerding out with all the esoteric knobs, buttons and dials they can fit on a single table. The Lovecraft Bar, 421 SE Grand Ave., thelovecraftbar.com. 7 pm. $5 donation. 21+.
Native Wisdom Film Festival
Storytelling and climate science join forces at the Native Wisdom Film Festival, where Native elders of the Pacific Northwest share the changes they have witnessed as the planet rapidly grows warmer. See our interview with festival producer Rose High Bear here. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave. 2 pm. See nwfilm.org for a list of films and tickets.
Oregonophony
For the past few months, five of Oregon's finest jazz songwriters have been foraging through our state with portable recorders, saving sounds of rainy days, hikes through the Gorge and urban bike rides, as part of the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble's Oregonophony project. Tonight, each composer will present an original piece of music specially arranged for the PJCE's 12-piece orchestra. It's a concert that should be both intimate and interesting, offering a simultaneous glimpse inside the mind of our state's most interesting jazz authors and the native sounds that inspire them. Fremont Theater, 2393 NE Fremont St., fremonttheater.com. 8 pm Saturday, April 15. $12-$20. All ages.
Pueblo Unido
Want to fight Trump in a way that doesn't involve randomly vandalizing city bike shares? Support local immigrant businesses—super-good-tasting ones, with mole and tlayudas and Haitian stews—at Portland Mercado's second birthday party, while watching live music. Your $5 donation goes to the American Civil Liberties Union and other causes that support immigrant rights. Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster Road, portlandmercado.org. Noon-7 pm.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
The New Pornographers
First, the bad news: Dan Bejar, the wine-drunk philosopher-poet of this long-running Canadian supergroup, is not currently touring with the band. The good news is that this clears more room for the spotless vocals of Neko Case and A.C. Newman. And as its new album, Whiteout Conditions, confirms, the high-voltage melodic riffs the band has banked on for years remain electric as ever. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $35. 21+.
Pix Easter Egg Hunt
Every year, toddlers waddle around on lawns searching for plastic Easter eggs containing a pink-stained Peep that tastes like diesel fuel. Well, fuck that. At Pix, the 50 hidden eggs contain tickets for cool shit, like chocolate bunnies riding motherfucking motorcycles, or $50 worth of liquor and French pastries. Pix Patisserie, 2225 E Burnside St., pixpatisserie.com. 2 pm sharp! Free. All ages.
