Abstract lyricist and conspiracy theorist Ab-Soul ended 2016 by finally releasing his oft-delayed fourth studio album, Do What Thou Wilt. If Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q are the top dogs of Top Dawg Entertainment, then Ab-Soul is the quiet assassin, mind-fucking his fans with syllable-dense songs that make you ponder the world. DWTW isn't the best album in his catalog—that honor goes to 2012's Control System—but it does provide further proof that he cares very little what critics think to promote his #staywoke messages. On this tour, he'll be joined by prolific London rapper Little Simz, a 23-year-old fire spitter whose escapist raps are much appreciated in this tragedy-filled climate we live in. Real thinkers are welcome. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $23. 21+.