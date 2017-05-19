FRIDAY, MAY 19
Too Many Zooz
It's possible that former Portlander David Parks is the most successful busker in the world. First, he went viral when video of his group, the beat-heavy brass-and-drums trio Too Many Zooz, performing in a New York City subway station exploded on YouTube. Then he went on tour, ending up onstage and in the studio last year with Beyoncé, backing up the Queen of Pop on Lemonade and at the Country Music Awards. See our interview with Parks here. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 9 pm. $18. 21+.
EveryBODY DIY Performance Art Strip Club
Considering our fascination with strip clubs, pop-ups and body positivity, it was only a matter of time until they collided. Folks of all body types, gender preferences and experience levels are invited to show up to Dante's for a night of patriarchy-smashing nakedness that's sure to turn out more than a few hopefuls who never knew they had it in them. Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., danteslive.com. 9 pm. $15 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating. 21+.
Pete Yorn
Since dazzling critics with his 2001 Americana-pop masterpiece Musicforthemorningafter, Pete Yorn has been unfairly relegated to the status of a college radio also-ran who doesn't know when to quit. Aside from co-writing Scarlett Johansson's 2009 record, Break Up, Yorn has laid low and released a pair of decent AOR records, 2010's self-titled release and 2016's Arranging Time, both of which prove Yorn is perfectly comfortable living it up in the Venn Diagram overlap between Jeff Buckley and David Gray. He'll be trotting out the classics in a solo acoustic setting this time around, which may be his effort to test the waters of the singer-songwriter world he's already had one foot in from the get-go. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE César E. Chávez Blvd., hawthornetheatre.com. 9 pm. $30. 21+.
3 Days in Portland: NAO, Harriet Brown, Chanti Darling
The second day of Red Bull Sound Select's 3 Days in Portland mini-festival features a lineup of funky R&B musicians throwing the genre back to its jovial '90s iteration. Replacing rapper Shamir, who cancelled last minute, NAO steps up to the plate with the self-described "wonky funk" she uses to brighten up London's grey skies. She uses her sweet voice like another instrument thrown into her mix of electro-pop beats. With this slight and welcomed change in lineup also comes a change in the behind-the-scenes players, as Red Bull has since teamed up with Sankofa Collective Northwest, a local nonprofit support group for LGBTQ people of color, as well as the Ally Coalition. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $10 with Red Bull promo code. 21+.
Welcome to Twin Peaks
The meme-ification of all things Twin Peaks is fun and all, but it threatens to rob David Lynch's creation of its unsettling mystery. So let's hope tonight's showcase of Lynchian music—headed by local experimentalists WL and Stochastic Mettle Union, and timed to the premiere of the return season this Sunday—pursues the vital creepiness at the show's heart. Let's get spooked. For real this time. Again. The Fixin' To, 8218 N Lombard St., thefixinto.com. 8 pm. $7. 21+.
FearNoMusic and Cascadia Composers present New Pearls from the Antilles
Last fall, a delegation of Cascadia Composers members took advantage of President Obama's opening to Cuba to bring Oregon music to an esteemed Havana new-music festival, to be played by Cuban musicians for the first time. Now they're returning the favor, with help from Portland new music ensemble FearNoMusic, inviting Cuban composers Guido López-Gavilán and José V. Gavilondo Peón to lead performances of their chamber music, along with half a dozen other contemporary Cuban classical compositions covering a wide range of styles. The Cubans—and everyone else—can hear Cascadia's reciprocal concert the next night at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church featuring new music by Oregon composers inspired by the sights and sounds of the Pacific Northwest. Temple Baptist Church, 1319 NE 7th Ave., fearnomusic.org. 8 pm Friday, May 19. $5-$20. All ages.
That Pretty Pretty: or, The Rape Play
With seriously dark humor, Sheila Callaghan's 2009 play is a shock-drama parody and a critique of the way women are portrayed in pop culture: Valerie (Jessica Tidd) is an angry, man-hating lesbian; Agnes (Jessica Hillenbrand) is a baby-voiced party girl; and they both strut around the stage in giant heels and skimpy outfits. The play unfolds in a series of strange, gender politics and shock-humor charged vignettes. See our review here. Defunkt Theatre, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., defunkttheatre.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Sunday, through June 10. $10-$25.
Double Feature
In its show Double Feature, Action/Adventure Theatre is staging two new plays, Amaranthine Night and Ghost Town. Both of the eerie one-acts share a single set: a modest bar with a neon beer sign. Off to the side of the stage, musician Robert Randall plays moody tunes throughout both plays. See our review here. Action/Adventure Theatre, 1050 SE Clinton Street, actionadventure.org. 8:00 pm Thursday-Sunday, through June 4. $10-$18.
Quest For Beauty
In 1934, none of 24-year-old Portland architect John Yeon's designs had ever been built. Somewhat presumptuously, he submitted a design for a ski lodge that the Depression-era Works Progress Administration planned to build. Yeon's plan was too expensive, so the WPA went instead with L.A.-based Gilbert Stanley Underwood's design for what is now Timberline Lodge. A model of the would-be Timberline Lodge is displayed near the beginning of the Quest for Beauty, the Portland Art Museum's new retrospective of Yeon's work. See our preview of the exhibit here. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. Through Sept. 3. $15.99-$19.99.
Importance of Being Earnest
Oscar Wilde's play is a staple in both drama clubs and literary departments: It's witty, satirical but good-humored, and usually calls for turn-of-the-century period costumes. Still, the frequency with which Wilde's marriage plot is staged challenges one's ability to say that the play never gets old. For Artists Rep's production, they're mixing it up with an all-female cast. The cast is stacked with highly experienced and well-regarded Portland actors, but it will be interesting to see if the gender-bending goes beyond gimmickry. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Sunday, 2 pm Sunday, through June 11. Additional shows Wednesday, May 31 at noon, 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 6 and 2 pm Saturday, June 10. No show Saturday, June 3 and no 7:30 pm show Sunday, June 11. $25-$50.
The Language Archive
For almost a decade, Portland Playhouse has operated out of an old North Portland church. It's a small, nontraditional space, which is why it's currently undergoing some serious renovations. But the church has also become such a large part of the company's character—the fact that it's not really a theater requires some creative staging. While the church undergoes renovation, Portland Playhouse is holding its last show of the season in Coho Theater's far more contemporary and traditional space. The plot of The Language Archive has the makings of a quirky rom-com: Protagonist George is a socially inept linguist who can speak a bunch of extinct languages, but doesn't know how to communicate with his wife. Coho Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., portlandplayhouse.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, May 17-June 11. No show Saturday, May 20. $25-$34.
Beet Yer Heart Out
Chef Alan Torres of forthcoming Baoser will team with Dave Martinez of L.A. restaurants Elf Cafe and Soho House for a five-course "vibrant and lawless" vegetarian pop-up with Spanish drink pairings. Opaline's, 221 SW Ankeny St., 503-477-8637, opalinescafe.com. 7 pm. $60.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer is better known for her sketch comedy than her standup, the Upright Citizens Brigade alum has worked on shows like Girl Code and had a webseries with Saturday Night Live's Sasheer Zamata. But shameless antics—like drunkenly eating a burger while taking a shit—make pretty good standup material, too. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 10th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 pm and 10 pm. $16-$23. 21+.
Pillorian
After enduring the acrimonious breakup of local folk-metal heroes Agalloch, frontman John Haughm returns to the fore of Portland's doom scene with his latest outfit, Pillorian, who will be celebrating the release of their brutally melodic debut, Obsidian Arc. See profile here. Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., danteslive.com. 9 pm. $10. 21+.
3 Days in Portland: Aminé, A2, The Last Artful Dodgr
At his last hometown gig, Adam Aminé Daniel—Portland's first viral rap star—proved he's got the charisma to keep his career trajectory moving upward once the buzz from his breakout hit "Caroline" subsides. All he needs is the material. Headlining Roseland for the first time, he filled out his set with surprise cameos, Bob Marley and Frank Ocean covers and an extended riff on local high schools. (Benson, stand up!) Five months later, Aminé is once again returning home, riding his formal follow-up to "Caroline," the sleek banger "Redmercedes." While it hasn't blown up in the same way, his ability to switch from Technicolor buoyancy to nocturnal cool without losing an ounce of charm certainly bodes well for the forthcoming album, whenever it gets released. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $10 with Red Bull promo code. 18+.
Pura Vida Orquesta
Any Portlander lucky enough to have happened upon the Pura Vida Orquesta knows they've found a rare, precious corner of the city's live music scene. The monstrous Latin dance sound of this 10- to 12-piece band can override anyone's social anxieties, creating a space that's boozy, dance-y, loose and insanely fun. More than just a refreshing change of pace from other weekend dance music options, the group has serious chops. The harmonies are tight, the brass is loud, the percussion is driving and layered. Above all, it's delivered with absolute confidence—that inexplicable, infectious quality best described as "star power." If you can't salsa dance, down a few beers and let someone teach you. Mississippi Pizza Pub, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., mississippipizza.com. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
Thali Supper Club
Leena Ezekiel's regional Indian food pop-up is back, featuring rarely seen dishes from different regions of India. This time, Thali Supper Club will feature local farm produce with only goods that can be purchased at the Portland Farmers Market. Tournant, 920 NE Glisan St., 503-206-4463, 6:30 pm. $65. Tickets at thalisupperclub.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Wild Combination: A Birthday Tribute to Arthur Russell
The late avant-garde legend Arthur Russell made disco for the thinking person—strange, cerebral dance music that stimulated from the brain on down. Tonight, a lineup of Portland's own creative body-movers, including Chanti Darling and producer Karl Kling, celebrates Russell's singular vision on what would've been his 66th birthday. See feature, page 33. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 7:30 pm. $8 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
Michael Kiwanuka, Cloves
Michael Kiwanuka has been sneaking up the charts in his native England since touring with Adele in 2011. The soul artist made his major American landfall earlier this year when the HBO series Big Little Lies chose his rich and rhythmic "Cold Little Heart" as its theme song. Kiwanuka is much more than a sound bite, however, and latest record Love & Hate proudly testifies to that. Kiwanuka's resounding vocals and love of ample stage company—he's often supported by a band featuring backup singers, horns and airy woodwinds—reminds of tried-and-true greats such as Marvin Gaye and Otis Redding. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Oregon Koto-kai
The Japanese koto is a long, horizontal, 13-stringed harp. It has a brighter and more percussive sound than most Western stringed instruments, but it could hardly be described as "abrasive." In fact, the instrument— unfriendly to beginners and incredibly difficult to master—becomes soothing and ceremonial-sounding when played skillfully. Helmed by koto master Mitsuki Dazai, the Oregon Koto-kai will play up to five kotos at once, hoping to both evoke childhood memories for those audience members with a Japanese background and give koto newcomers a sampling of the wide range of sounds this deeply dynamic, venerated and unique instrument can produce. The Jasmine Pearl, 724 NE 22nd Ave., thejasminepearl.com. 1:30 pm Sunday, May 21. $20. All ages.
QDoc
The one-of-a-kind Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival returns for its 10th year with a long weekend of new documentaries about the queer experience. The festival kicks off Thursday evening with a screening of Jennifer Kroot's The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin, a look at the life of the man behind the Tales of the City novels that chronicled 40 years of gay life in San Francisco, followed by an afterparty at Velo Cult. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. Tickets and full schedule available at queerdocfest.org.
