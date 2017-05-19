At his last hometown gig, Adam Aminé Daniel—Portland's first viral rap star—proved he's got the charisma to keep his career trajectory moving upward once the buzz from his breakout hit "Caroline" subsides. All he needs is the material. Headlining Roseland for the first time, he filled out his set with surprise cameos, Bob Marley and Frank Ocean covers and an extended riff on local high schools. (Benson, stand up!) Five months later, Aminé is once again returning home, riding his formal follow-up to "Caroline," the sleek banger "Redmercedes." While it hasn't blown up in the same way, his ability to switch from Technicolor buoyancy to nocturnal cool without losing an ounce of charm certainly bodes well for the forthcoming album, whenever it gets released. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $10 with Red Bull promo code. 18+.