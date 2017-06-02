FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Starlight Parade Pre-Party
If John "Elvis" Schroder is truly the "King," as his friends call him, then the streets of Portland are his court. For 33 years, he has reigned, singing gruff, impassioned interpretations of Elvis Presley classics, most often at Saturday Market, while pretending to strum a cardboard guitar. This year, Schroder will serve as grand marshal of the Rose Festival's Starlight Parade. Read our interview with Schroeder here. Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., danteslive.com. 4 pm. Free. 21+.
Cheers to Belgian Beers
Not your typical stalls-and-suds beer fest, Cheers to Belgian Beers is more of a throwdown. Over 50 Oregon brewers try their hand at brewing a Belgian using a single strain of yeast—Imperial Gnome B45 this time around—with a goal for color and IBUs that was determined with a dart throw back in January. The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook St., oregoncraftbeer.org/ctbb. $20. 21+.
Princess
A gender-flipped Prince cover band fronted by a former Saturday Night Live cast member sounds like a bad joke, but Maya Rudolph and friend Gretchen Lieberum dress the part and sing it, too, with a hecka-slammin' backing band to boot. So stop being cynical and rave un2 the joy faux-tastic. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $35. All ages.
Low Cut Connie, Scantron, Charts
Low Cut Connie's vintage rock'n'roll revelry is hard not to side with, even if they go a little over the top sometimes. The Philadelphia five-piece stops short of mocking formative acts like Buddy Holly and Bo Diddley, but is certainly guilty of borrowing heavily from them. Yet there's a certain timelessness to that persona, and the fact that LCC adds bits of Southern rock and Little Richard to its sound adds to the allure. The band just released Dirty Pictures (Part 1), a soulful release built around an outspoken piano and early '60s high school gymnasium swing. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
Pauly Shore
Though '90s SoCal stoner-bro Pauly Shore (Bio-Dome, Son in Law, Encino Man) no longer rules the multiplex, he never stopped performing. The former MTV star and crown prince of stand-up royalty—mom Mitzi founded LA's famed Comedy Store—still tours the world and continues to expand on a daunting filmography. Read our interview with the once and future "Weasel" about his rarefied upbringing, local relations and a star-crossed career here. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 and 10 pm. $25. 21+. Also Saturday.
The Importance of Being Earnest
For the most part, Artists Rep's The Importance of Being Earnest is what you'd expect of Oscar Wilde's witty marriage plot. The opulent set has a black marble floor, white columns and French doors. The actors wear top hats and three-piece suits, big skirts and matching petticoats with even bigger sleeves. The one unexpected bit, though, is that all the characters, including the two affluent male protagonists, are played by women. Read our preview of the production here. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Sunday and 2 pm Sunday, through June 11. Additional shows Wednesday, May 31 at noon and 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 6. No show Saturday, June 3. $25-$50.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
The Goblin King
Theatrical dance company TriptheDark is paying homage to Jim Henson's David Bowie-plus-puppets classic Labyrinth. With a narrative told through tap and modern dance, it's a fitting follow-up to the company's Twin Peaks tribute. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., tripthedark.com. 7:30 pm. $15-$18.
DJ Premier and the Badder Band
Inarguably one of the greatest producers in rap history, DJ Premier forged a legacy by deftly reshaping dusty soul and jazz samples. Tonight, he'll dive deep into his back catalog, re-creating rare cuts from his Gang Starr days and lesser-known beats with the help of a live backing band. True heads should not miss out. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $25. 21+.
Merchandise, B Boys
While few things of quality come from Tampa Bay, experimental rock group Merchandise is the exception that proves the rule. If being signed to stellar London record label 4AD isn't enough to convince you, consider the band's inventive, droning style of indie-rock, which flirts equally with the reverb of New Wave and the jumpiness of punk. Last year, Merchandise confirmed the high caliber of its noisy signature sound with the release of their sixth and strongest studio record, A Corpse Wired For Sound. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Poptone
The name Poptone may be somewhat unfamiliar, but Kevin Haskins and Daniel Ash have been making legendary music together for decades as founding members of Bauhaus, Love and Rockets and the obscure one-off cult favorites Tones on Tail. Read our interview with Haskins and Ash here. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. Saturday sold out, Sunday $29 advance, $30 day of show. 21+.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
The Mountain Goats
On Goths, the 16th studio album from folk outfit the Mountain Goats, John Darnielle explores jazz influences and the era he spent wandering the streets of Portland as a drug-addled aspiring goth. Read out interview with Darnielle here. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $27.50. All ages.
Gifted Gab, Mic Capes, Jarv Dee, Karma Rivera
Gifted Gab is a Seattle treasure. Part of the notorious Moor Gang collective of MCs, Gab has been putting out some amazing singles lately, including a recent joint called "Same Shit Different Day" with Portland rap phenom Mic Capes. It's a natural impulse to compare female rappers to other female rappers, but Gab is the sort of talent who defies any easy comparison, with a fiery yet deliberate flow and a stage presence forceful enough to steal any show. Luckily for Portlanders, Gab is making her way south for this headlining show featuring the aforementioned Mic Capes, fellow Seattleite Jarv Dee and Portland firebrand Karma Rivera. Kelly's Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., kellysolympian.com. 9 pm. $10. 21+.
Jared Mees, the Domestics, New Move
On Life Is Long, Tender Loving Empire co-founder Jared Mees has created a glittering, well-produced album that functions, perhaps unintentionally, as an amalgamation of definitive Portland sounds. Read our review of the record here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Iterum Echoes
After forming out of defunct dance company Moxie, PDX Contemporary Ballet programmed new works in every single show for its first full year. Its last showcase of the season keeps up its ambitious streak with three premieres whose topics span from the vastness of space-time down to day-to-day banality. N.E.W. Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., studiotwozoomtopia.com. 2:30 pm. $15-$25. Also June 2 and 3.
Carl Adamshick & Elyse Fenton
Oregon Book Award winner Carl Adamshick's new book, Receipt, is a rare thing—a poetry collaboration with a woodcarver, in which both carved figures and poems become a back-and-forth commentary on idiosyncrasy. What's this mean? We don't know yet, but we're eager to find out. Powell's on Hawthorne, 3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd., powells.com. 4 pm. Free.
