Low Cut Connie's vintage rock'n'roll revelry is hard not to side with, even if they go a little over the top sometimes. The Philadelphia five-piece stops short of mocking formative acts like Buddy Holly and Bo Diddley, but is certainly guilty of borrowing heavily from them. Yet there's a certain timelessness to that persona, and the fact that LCC adds bits of Southern rock and Little Richard to its sound adds to the allure. The band just released Dirty Pictures (Part 1), a soulful release built around an outspoken piano and early '60s high school gymnasium swing. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9 pm. $15. 21+.