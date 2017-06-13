One subcultural creature you won't find in many places outside the Pacific Northwest: the lumbertwink. Basically, it's a bunch of dudes decked out in flannel who like photo booths, so it's really nothing out of the ordinary. As an event, Lumbertwink is fodder for the day drinker who is either a) a bear, b) a bear in training or c) somebody who celebrates the simpler things in life. The point being: You show up wearing flannel to the Funhouse Lounge patio and drink to glittering sunshine and three rotating DJs. This is one of the more casual Pride events, so don't leave your scruff at home. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 4 pm. $4-10, 21+.