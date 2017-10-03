Randy Newman is perhaps most famous now for his Disney movie scores, but occasionally the 73-year-old songwriting legend returns to the dark satire he first made his name on. Dark Matter, his latest, proves his cynicism and humor are still intact—see the gospel-tinged title track, which pits prayer against science in the way only he can get away with. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., #110, 503-288-3895, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $59.25. All ages.