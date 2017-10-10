Wednesday, October 11
The War on Drugs
On their new album, A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs take cues from classic-rock radio but stretches and swirls those reference points into transfixing, kaleidoscopic funnel clouds of nostalgia. The Schnitz, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall. 8 pm. $29.50-$45. All ages.
All Jane Comedy Festival
Portland's all-woman comedy festival will become the first comedy festival to live- stream its sets. But you can see it IRL, starting with DeAnne Smith, who's best known for her bit about dating women who've decided it's easier to pretend to be a lesbian than deal with straight dudes. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alljanecomedy.com. 7:30 pm. $15.
Thursday, October 12
Paris, Texas
What better way to honor the late, great Harry Dean Stanton than with a movie that's mostly about his weathered face? The story of a semi-mute, estranged father named Travis is full of lonely LA and West Texas scenery, and Ry Cooder's gorgeous slide guitar score. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Portland Tango Festival
The longest-running tango festival in America returns with four nights of sultry Argentinian dancing, including all-night milongas every damn night. The Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave., 503-972-3329, portlandtangofest.com. $10-$35 for individual dances through Sunday.
Friday, October 13
Protomartyr
On their new album, Relatives in Descent, Protomartyr's ominous post-punk swaps danceability for dread. But thanks to singer-ranter Joe Casey's fuck-it-all attitude, the whole thing attains an offbeat charm. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
Portland Tattoo Expo
Whether you're getting a tat or looking at tats or entering your tat in a contest, there will be even more tats than normal in Portland this weekend. Apparently, a couple is even getting married there. They have tats. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr., portlandtattooexpo.com. $20-$40, Through Sunday. All ages.
Saturday, October 14
Two-Minute Film Festival
The second year of the North Portland Unknown Film Festival ends with a screening of the shortest, strangest films you've never heard of. With dozens of microfilms that could be about literally anything, it'll be a deluge from the underworld of independent film. Disjecta Contemporary Arts Center, 8371 N Interstate Ave., northportlandunknown.com. 9:30 pm. $5.
Pro/Am Festival
Pro brewers and cidermakers team with amateurs to make 32 one-off, crazy-ass dranks including a Great Notion grape hazy IPA, sake-barrel-aged beer by a Japanese brewer and an open-fermented Hefe from Upright. Taste all 32 beers and ciders for $28. District East, 2305 SE 9th Ave., Bit.ly/TicketsProAm2017. 1-6 pm. $28. ($55 VIP at noon.)
Sunday, October 15
Portland Hip-Hop Day
For the third year, hip-hop is coming to the steps of City Hall. Well, weather permitting—last year got rained out. Rasheed Jamal, Fountaine, viral wunderkind Wynne and Brookfield Duece, a.k.a. Damian Lillard's cousin, will represent, whether indoors or outdoors. Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave. #340. 3 pm. Free. All ages.
Portland Puerto Rico Fundraiser
The president doesn't give a shit about helping Puerto Rico. Luckily, there's an easy way for us to, with a fundraiser featuring Latin food, Puerto Rican music and an auction. All proceeds go to Puerto Rico. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., helpisonthewaypuertorico.com. 12-5 pm. $25. All ages.
Monday, October 16
Afghan Whigs
After a 16-year break, Afghan Whigs made an unexpected return in 2014, and things went well enough that they decided to keep going. This year's In Spades keeps their soulful alt-rock sound alive while taking on new, goth-like eeriness. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. $33. 21+.
Pick-Up Dodgeball
There's a lot to be angry about. Channel that aggression in a healthy way as you dip, duck, dive and dodge with a bunch of strangers, commitment-free. Beaumont Middle School, 4043 NE Fremont St., recesstimesports.com. 6:30-8:30 pm. $5, cash only. All ages.
Tuesday, October 17
Animating Life: LAIKA
Portland Art Museum is paying tribute to the pride of Oregon animation. The exhibit will give a behind-the-scenes look at the Hillsboro company that created the likes of Coraline and ParaNorman with entirely handmade sets and props. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. Through May 20. $19.
Christopher Kimball
Former Cook's Illustrated editor and America's Test Kitchen star Christopher Kimball will be live onstage at the Aladdin, showing off food demonstrations and kitchen bloopers at his new Milk Street Live show. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm. $45-$95.
