Jay-Z

As hip-hop enters middle-age, Jay-Z has established himself as the first truly huge "legacy rapper." While this year's 4:44 is his most praised album in ages, this mega-sized tour is really about celebrating the full breadth of his storied career. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $27-$138. All ages. See Top 5.