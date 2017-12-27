Aminé's Glitterpop

With Good for You, his major label debut, Portland rapper Aminé dropped the most joyful rap album of the year. Now, he's keeping his promise to do something special for his post-release homecoming, throwing a two-night "glitter party" sure to leave attendees looking like they just came from the champagne room at Sassy's. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages. Also on Dec. 28.