Wednesday, Jan. 3
Ritchie Young & the Dead Lovers
A couple years ago, local indie-folk favorites Loch Lomond went on a reduced touring schedule, which was good news for Portland, because it meant frontman Ritchie Young can do stuff like this and hang out at Al's Den for a week covering Magnetic Fields' melancholy classic 69 Love Songs. Al's Den at Crystal Hotel, 303 SW 12th Ave., 503-972-2670. 7 pm. Free. 21+. Nightly through Jan. 6.
Labyrinth in the Field: Avant-Garde Shorts
There's no better introduction to Church of Film, one of Portland's weirdest movie nights, than a screening of avant-garde shorts. This time, the often surreal and always striking movies are mostly from 1960s Japan. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 8 pm. $5-$6 suggested donation.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Treknology: The Science of Star Trek
Once every few years, a book like this one from Ethan Siegel is published, explaining the possibility of making warp drives and antimatter and cloaking devices according to the ever-advancing understandings of modern science. Every single time, it's fun. The future is fun. Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing. 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, powells.com. 7 pm. Free.
Brahms vs. Radiohead
The events marking the 20th anniversary of Radiohead's landmark OK Computer didn't end when the calendar flipped over. This should be pretty amazing, though—not only will the Oregon Symphony perform tracks from the alt-rock masterpiece, they'll blend them with pieces of composer Johannes Brahms' epic First Symphony. The Schnitz, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall. 7:30 pm. $25 and up. All ages.
Friday, Jan. 5
Alma Happy Hour with Jasmine Pearl
As every first Friday of the month, Alma Chocolate hosts free chocolate, free cheese from Ancient Heritage—who make very good cheese—and free something from another local maker. This time it's Jasmine Pearl Tea, which means this should be a very relaxing Friday evening. Alma Chocolate, 40 NE 28th Ave., 503-517-0262, almachocolate.com.
A Tribute to Fred Cole
Losing Dead Moon frontman Fred Cole was a tough hit for the Portland music scene. This night's show is a tribute to the breadth of his influence, with power-pop legends the Thermals, plus throwback country act Jenny Don't and the Spurs and pure punkers the Ransom and P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $8 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
Saturday, Jan. 6
Help the Hoople
In November, musician-about-town Scott McCaughey suffered a serious stroke. He's got a long road to recovery, but his list of friends and fans is even longer. Tonight, the Decemberists, James Mercer and a makeshift band featuring members of Sleater-Kinney and R.E.M. come together to help raise money for his medical expenses. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 7 pm. $50. 21+.
The Nutcracker Cracked
Christmas is done, and so is the ballet version of this Christmas tradition. On to the crib note version: The puppet museum will host a 38-minute supercut of the Balanchine ballet with a cast of 84 rod puppets—a wild and fucked ballet circus for the ADHD-impaired. Portland Puppet Museum, 906 SE Umatilla St., puppetmuseum.com. 8 pm. $8.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Emily Wells
Emily Wells is one of the most interesting musicians working today. She composes beautiful, rich pop songs using samples and loops inspired by both hip-hop and 18th century chamber music. On this year's In the Hot EP, her voice haunts each track like a century-old curse. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 8 pm. $14 advance, $16 day of show. 21+.
Blade Runner
Fuck. Yes. It's been several months since the sequel was released, but a theater in Portland is finally screening the Final Cut of Ridley Scott's cyberpunk masterpiece. Academy is also screening Blade Runner 2049, so if you're really hardcore, you could spend five hours immersed in grimmy futurism for a mere $8. Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., academytheaterpdx.com. Various times, Jan. 5-11. $4.
Monday, Jan. 8
Big Boi
As one half of OutKast, Big Boi has been cooler than a polar bear's toenails for two decades. His 2017 solo album, Boomiverse, blends his unique pop sensibilities with his ATLien pimpisms and proves that neither trends nor age can dethrone the King of the South. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $30 advance, $35 day of show. All ages.
Indonesian Seafood Dinner
Chef Rita Herni will cook up a five-course meal with the foods of Jimbaran, the seafood capital of her native Indonesia. Expect shrimp and squid salad appetizer, grilled seafood in Indonesian spices and stir-fried water spinach. Feastly, 912 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 6 pm. $70. Tickets at eatfeastly.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Pete Souza
You know all those photos that made you feel that your president was a real human being possessed of decency and humility and grace, who loved his wife and was compassionate to children? It feels so long ago since we've had a president like that. Anyway, Pete Souza took those photos, and he's here to talk about it. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. #110, powells.com/events. 7:30 pm. Sold out.
Chuparrosa
Chef Héctor Guerrero from Mexico City will be taking over the kitchen at Mt. Tabor Roastery to serve up the flavors of the Yucatán. Specifically, expect 3-for-$10 plates of panuchos, essentially bean-stuffed refried tortillas topped with either cheesy-poblano rajas con queso or the region's famous cochinita pibil pork dish. Mt. Tabor Roastery, 6922 NE Glisan St., chuparrosa.com. Order in advance for large orders.
