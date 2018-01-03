You know all those photos that made you feel that your president was a real human being possessed of decency and humility and grace, who loved his wife and was compassionate to children? It feels so long ago since we've had a president like that. Anyway, Pete Souza took those photos, and he's here to talk about it. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. #110, powells.com/events. 7:30 pm. Sold out.