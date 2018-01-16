Now that Portland has its own rap star, it's about time we got our own bonafide pop star as well—and it just might be Frankie Simone. She's only released a handful of songs so far, but her straight-to-the-point gay-pride anthem, "Queer," could easily be the next big club banger. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8:30 pm. $8. 21+.