Wednesday, Jan. 17
The Transplants
Not only is James's Bosquez's stand-up showcase of transplant comedians righteously anti-nativist, but the lineup for its third iteration is packed with comedians who have quickly become some of the funniest in the city, like former Montanan Kate Murphy and former Tennessean Shain Brenden. Helium Comedy Club, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm. $10. 21+.
Unchaste Readers Series
For five years, the Unchaste Readers series has been devoted to the "raw, vulnerable, ecstatic, complicated lives of women, gender non-binary and gender-nonconforming." This reading will feature Hip Mama Ariel Gore, "teenage transexual supermom" Katie Kaput, queer mom Nina Packebush, and poet and memoirist Jessica Standifird. Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington St., literary-arts.org. 7 pm. Donations requested.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Frankie Simone
Now that Portland has its own rap star, it's about time we got our own bonafide pop star as well—and it just might be Frankie Simone. She's only released a handful of songs so far, but her straight-to-the-point gay-pride anthem, "Queer," could easily be the next big club banger. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8:30 pm. $8. 21+.
Jason Marsalis
A talented instrumentalist, who also happens to be a member of New Orleans' most iconic musical family, drummer-vibraphonist Jason Marsalis infuses a healthy dose of Creole flare into his hard-swinging music. He's backed tonight by Mel Brown's Organ Quartet in an evening of cultural exchange that takes listeners to the Big Easy sans plane ticket. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., 866-777-8932, jacklondonrevue.com. 7:30 and 10 pm. $20. 21+.
Friday, Jan. 19
Kachka Reading
Portland chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales' Kachka is the first Russian cookbook published in America in nearly 30 years, full of stories and recipes from her Belarusian family and all across the former Soviet landscape—including one hell of a dumpling how-to. Come down, hear stories and, most importantly, eat samples. Powell's Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Huun-Huur-Tu
Tuvan throat-singing ensemble Huun-Huur-Tu wowed a captive crowd at last summer's Pickathon. Accented by jaw harps, shaman drums and traditional stringed instruments, the music is so far from Western pop that it feels otherworldly. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm. Sold out.
Saturday, Jan. 20
St. Vincent
On a better, weirder planet, Annie Clark's Masseduction would have dominated pop radio in 2017. Her live shows have grown increasingly surreal and theatrical, but her Nile Rodgers-via-no-wave guitar playing is worth a ticket on its own. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com/keller-auditorium. 8 pm. $35-$55. All ages.
Wassail Cider Fest
Wassailing is a grand old English tradition involving singing, Dickensian top hats and jaunty scarves. Drink ciders from 1859, Finnriver, Nat's, Cider Riot and more while also partaking in beer samples "by the dozens." Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, 4045 NE Cornelius Pass Rd., Hillsboro, 503-640-6174, mcmenamins.com. 2-9 pm. $21-$24 for glass and 10 tokens.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Homebrew 2018: A PDX Animation Showcase
The only non-theater show in this year's Fertile Ground Festival, the annual showcase features deep cuts from the strange, imaginative world of local independent animation. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., fertilegroundpdx.com. 1 pm. $10.
Rally Pizza Sunday Dinner
The best new restaurant in Vancouver will offer up a five-course Sunday feast. For $40 you get five courses that include lamb, porchetta or pizza—plus saffron pasta, fritto misto and a cannoli sundae. Italian wine pairing is $20 more. Rally Pizza, 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664, 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com. 5-9 pm.
Monday, Jan. 22
Walidah Imarisha
In honor of Martin Luther King's birthday, scholar and activist (and Oregon Book Award winner for Angels with Dirty Faces) Walidah Imarisha will talk about Oregon's past and present, Afrofuturism and the idea of a racially just future. SMSU Ballroom at Portland State University, 1825 SW Broadway. 7 pm. Sold out.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
While most famous abroad for collaborating with Paul Simon on Graceland, don't let that overshadow Ladysmith Black Mambazo's legacy. The Grammy-winning choral group contains some of South Africa's most celebrated musicians, singing immense acapella harmonies that could carry the weight of a Navy fleet. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 7:30 pm. $35. All ages.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Astoria: Part Two
A year after Part One, Portland Center Stage is premiering the second half of their sprawling adaptation of Peter Stark's Astoria. It's a widely ambitious production, but PCS is pulling it off—the first part was an intricate portrait of the era of westward expansion, and its best-selling show last season. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm. $25-$52.
Carneyval: A Ralph Carney Memorial
Last month, Portland lost a legend few knew we had—saxophonist Ralph Carney. In just a short time, the Tom Waits sideman and Ohio native known as the "King of the New Wave Horn" endeared himself to the local jazz and old-time community. Tonight, those scenes come together for a tribute that should be anything but funereal. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm. Donations accepted. 21+.
Comments