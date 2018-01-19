Friday, Jan. 19
Kachka Reading
Portland chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales' Kachka is the first Russian cookbook published in America in nearly 30 years, full of stories and recipes from her Belarusian family and all across the former Soviet landscape—including one hell of a dumpling how-to. Come down, hear stories and, most importantly, eat samples. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Powell's Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Huun-Huur-Tu
Tuvan throat-singing ensemble Huun-Huur-Tu wowed a captive crowd at last summer's Pickathon. Accented by jaw harps, shaman drums and traditional stringed instruments, the music is so far from Western pop that it feels otherworldly. MATTHEW SINGER. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm. Sold out.
Saturday, Jan. 20
K.Flay, Sir Sly
Wilmette, Ill., is not exactly known for hip-hop, but its close proximity to Chicago gives it a fighting chance. K.Flay is putting her hometown on the map with her independent brand of suburban hip-hop. Her 2014 album, Life as a Dog, led to extensive touring and impressive placement on the Billboard charts. The former Stanford student released Everywhere Is Somewhere last year, a house- and dubstep-influenced effort that sounds something like Lorde switched over to full-time rhyming. MARK STOCK. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686. 7:30 pm. Sold out. All ages.
St. Vincent
On a better, weirder planet, Annie Clark's Masseduction would have dominated pop radio in 2017. Her live shows have grown increasingly surreal and theatrical, but her Nile Rodgers-via-no-wave guitar playing is worth a ticket on its own. MATTHEW SINGER. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com/keller-auditorium. 8 pm. $35-$55. All ages.
Wassail Cider Fest
Wassailing is a grand old English tradition involving singing, Dickensian top hats and jaunty scarves. Drink ciders from 1859, Finnriver, Nat's, Cider Riot and more while also partaking in beer samples "by the dozens." MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, 4045 NE Cornelius Pass Rd., Hillsboro, 503-640-6174, mcmenamins.com. 2-9 pm. $21-$24 for glass and 10 tokens.
Savilá
Inspired and driven by female musicians in from multiple genres—electronic, tejano, pop, world music, R&B and cumbia—and driven by their experiences and surroundings, Savilá are on a mission to create music that is therapeutic and moving, weaving traditional and contemporary elements into their own unique sound. Hypnotic surf riffs flow from Fabiola Reyna's guitar as Brisa Gonzalez's soothing vocals glide from English to Spanish between percussionist Papi Fimbres' restrained drumming. Read our profile on Savilá here.SHANNON AMOUR. Part of the NXT LVL X She Shreds J20 Rally After-Party at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Arts, 15 NE Hancock St., with Sassyblack, Fuck U Pay Us, Guayaba and Blossom, on Saturday, Jan. 20. 7 pm. $15. 21+.
Trouble Every Day
Composed mostly of moody staring, Claire Denis' slow-burning thriller about a woman who bites men to death and a married man who stalks her has been recently reclaimed as a blood-soaked feminist masterpiece. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 9:30 pm. $9.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Homebrew 2018: A PDX Animation Showcase
The only non-theater show in this year's Fertile Ground Festival, the annual showcase features deep cuts from the strange, imaginative world of local independent animation. Read our preview of Fertile Ground here. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., fertilegroundpdx.com. 1 pm. $10.
Rally Pizza Sunday Dinner
The best new restaurant in Vancouver will offer up a five-course Sunday feast. For $40 you get five courses that include lamb, porchetta or pizza—plus saffron pasta, fritto misto and a cannoli sundae. Italian wine pairing is $20 more. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Rally Pizza, 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98664, 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com. 5-9 pm.
Converge, Sumac, Cult Leader
Active since 1990, Massachusetts metalcore titans Converge have outlived and outplayed contemporaries and stylistic offspring alike. The quartet took a five-year break—their longest ever—between 2012's All We Love We Leave Behind and last November's withering The Dusk in Us. Each member explored new side projects in the interim and seemed to bring new tools to the table for Converge's vibrantly varied, anti-Trump-themed ninth studio album, which interspersed sinewy math-grind blasts with searing epics. Pound-for-pound, the quartet is the hardest working band in extreme music and seem likely to continue electrifying audiences for another few decades. PATRICK LYONS. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St, 503-206-7630. 7 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Two Love Stories and Teething
M/f Duet, choreographed and performed by Berlin's Marissa Rae Niederhauser, uses duets to depict relationships in just about every way that's traditionally ignored by dance. There are slow, dragging movements; alarmingly violent thrashing and a scene where the dancers sit on the stage with backs turned to one another. Niederhauser is stopping by the dedicatedly experimental Performance Works NW for a single show of M/f that she'll perform with Seattle's Aaron Swartzman, plus a new solo piece called Teething. Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., pwnw-pdx.org. 7:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 21. $12-$15.
Yung Lean, Thaiboy Digital
In a different time—2004, say—Sweden's Yung Lean wouldn't be a rapper at all. Instead, he'd lacquer on a pair of Mudd Jeans, dye his hair black and start a screamo band. Lean's blend of apathy, angst, insecurity and sincere sadness about failing to connect with people would've sounded magnificent screeched over drop-D guitars. But it's 2018, and rap is the biggest genre in the world, so he has innovated a unique species called "sad boy rap," which opened doors for American peers such as Blackbear and the late Lil Peep. Lean's 2013 effort, Unknown Death 2002, was lyrically immature and musically scattered, but its raw missteps revealed the fuzzy outline of star potential, which was realized with last year's Stranger. The album places Lean's affectless, tranquilized flow over simple, downtempo beats that sound like discards from a guided meditation podcast or the B-sides of a jj album. While the melancholy of previous projects felt superficial, for aesthetic sake and nothing more, the despair of Stranger rings truer than ever before. Songs like "Red Bottom Sky" and "Muddy Bottom Sea" are sad and bleak, sure, but they're also catchy as hell. JUSTIN CARROLL-ALLAN. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39 Ave., 503-233-7100. 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 21. $20 advance, $25 day of show. All ages.
