Yung Lean, Thaiboy Digital

In a different time—2004, say—Sweden's Yung Lean wouldn't be a rapper at all. Instead, he'd lacquer on a pair of Mudd Jeans, dye his hair black and start a screamo band. Lean's blend of apathy, angst, insecurity and sincere sadness about failing to connect with people would've sounded magnificent screeched over drop-D guitars. But it's 2018, and rap is the biggest genre in the world, so he has innovated a unique species called "sad boy rap," which opened doors for American peers such as Blackbear and the late Lil Peep. Lean's 2013 effort, Unknown Death 2002, was lyrically immature and musically scattered, but its raw missteps revealed the fuzzy outline of star potential, which was realized with last year's Stranger. The album places Lean's affectless, tranquilized flow over simple, downtempo beats that sound like discards from a guided meditation podcast or the B-sides of a jj album. While the melancholy of previous projects felt superficial, for aesthetic sake and nothing more, the despair of Stranger rings truer than ever before. Songs like "Red Bottom Sky" and "Muddy Bottom Sea" are sad and bleak, sure, but they're also catchy as hell. JUSTIN CARROLL-ALLAN. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39 Ave., 503-233-7100. 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 21. $20 advance, $25 day of show. All ages.