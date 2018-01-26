Voices of Light

Carl Dreyer's 1928 silent film classic, The Passion of Joan of Arc, was lost for decades when the original print was consumed in a warehouse fire. When a copy of the original print was discovered decades later, New York composer Richard Einhorn was inspired to create a new score for it. Einhorn's mesmerizing 1994 score/oratorio, Voices of Light, earned its own acclaim. One of the most impressive performances was led in New York by young conductor David Hattner, who now leads Portland Youth Philharmonic. With help from Northwest Film Center, he's bringing the film and a live performance of its score by PYP's chamber orchestra Camerata PYP, the superb female vocal ensemble In Mulieribus and Portland State University's award winning Chamber Choir, Vox Femina and Man Choir. BRETT CAMPBELL. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335. 7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 26. $10-$60. All ages.