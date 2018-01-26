Friday, Jan. 26
Voices of Light
Carl Dreyer's 1928 silent film classic, The Passion of Joan of Arc, was lost for decades when the original print was consumed in a warehouse fire. When a copy of the original print was discovered decades later, New York composer Richard Einhorn was inspired to create a new score for it. Einhorn's mesmerizing 1994 score/oratorio, Voices of Light, earned its own acclaim. One of the most impressive performances was led in New York by young conductor David Hattner, who now leads Portland Youth Philharmonic. With help from Northwest Film Center, he's bringing the film and a live performance of its score by PYP's chamber orchestra Camerata PYP, the superb female vocal ensemble In Mulieribus and Portland State University's award winning Chamber Choir, Vox Femina and Man Choir. BRETT CAMPBELL. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335. 7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 26. $10-$60. All ages.
Rennie Harris Puremovement
Rennie Harris was one of the first choreographers to bring hip hop to traditional performance halls. His dance company is returning to Portland with a new narrative dance show that's loosed based off of Oliver Twist and features a live gospel choir. Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., whitebird.org. 8 pm. $25-$38.
First Aid Kit
What started off as a video of two Swedish sisters performing an unaffected cover of their favorite Fleet Foxes tune on YouTube has bloomed into a widely-praised family band. New album Ruins continues to mine the golden age of folk-rock, with elegant, saccharine-sweet harmonies and tumbling acoustic guitars. MATTHEW SINGER. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-320-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Jen Cloher, Mia Dyson
A personal approach to songwriting earned Cloher a fair amount of fame in her native Australia. As Jen Cloher and the Endless Sea, she was nominated for best female artist for the group's dark and folky debut, Dead Wood Falls, and was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize in 2013 for her alt-rock effort, In Blood Memory. She penned heartbreaking albums like Hidden Hands, about losing her mother to Alzheimer's. Yet Cloher remains largely known outside Australia as the partner of Courtney Barnett, whose deadpan, Dylan-esque indie-pop has stretched well beyond the range of influence Cloher is accustomed to. MARK STOCK. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. Sold out. 21+. Read our profile on Jen Cloher here.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Tyler the Creator, Vince Staples
These two mid-20s products of the Odd Future diaspora already had good things going for them before last year. Tyler had moved on from his blood-and-guts-obsessed early days, instead vying to match the compositional eclecticism of his idols Pharrell and Roy Ayers. Vince Staples, meanwhile, has emerged as the sharpest young commentator in rap, packing both his verses and tweets with valuable insights. Enter Flower Boy and Big Fish Theory, their respective 2017 albums. The former brings Tyler's maturation full circle, while The latter finds Vince saying more with fewer words, sloganeering and prophesying over Detroit-house-inspired beats. PATRICK LYONS. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, 503-235-8771. 6:30 pm. $32-$150. All ages.
Coffee Beer Invitational
Usually, "coffee beer" just means cold brew in a stout. But not at this fest: The 20 invited brewers go nuts at this one, a caffeinated competition that'll include an Elvis-themed peanut butter-banana-bacon wheat beer from Zoiglhaus, a vanilla cream coffee beer from Deschutes and a coffee mead from Nectar Creek. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Goose Hollow, 1927 SW Jefferson St., 503-288-7010. goosehollowinn.com. Noon-7 pm. $20 includes 10 tasters.
ARCO Goes Darkwave
ARCO-PDX has dazzled audiences with classical music delivered in a rock-show style for years, but it has never played actual rock music. This show gets close. It features ARCO's classically tinged arrangements of three songs by Depeche Mode songwriter Martin Gore, plus appropriately shadowy music by the darkwavers of 20th century classical, Dmitri Shostakovich and Arvo Part. MATTHEW SINGER. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm. $9 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Sunday, Jan. 28
2.5 Minute Ride
Profile Theater begins its season of Lisa Kron's work with her witty, beautifully written one-person play that switches between a family vacation at middle-America amusement parks and another at Auschwitz. Artists Repertory Theater, 1515 SW Morrison St., profiletheatre.org. 2 pm. $20-$36. Through Feb. 11.
UNSTATED
In the summer of 2016, Buthaina al Zubaidi moved to Portland from Iraq after her husband disappeared without a trace. When she arrived, al Zubaidi found herself a tightrope negotiating rent, job hunting and caring for her four children, one of whom is disabled. UNSTATED, Portland director Paul Kachris-Newman's 28-minute documentary, follows al Zubaidi's first year in her new home, set against the backdrop of Portland's socio-politically tumultuous past year. LAUREN TERRY. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 3:30 pm. $7-$10 suggested donation, proceeds go to the Iraqi Society of Oregon. Read our feature on UNSTATED here.
Rev. Nat's Rare Bottle Sale
When Nat West opens up his cider cellars, shit gets weird. Along with taster trays, including a cider with an entire rhubarb pie inside it, expect bottles of cold-fermented Kingston black, vintage fermented-pineapple tepache, wine-barrel ciders, lacto ciders and stuff you've never even heard of. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Reverend Nat's, 1813 NE 2nd Ave., 503-567-2221, reverendnatshardcider.com. 11 am. Free.
Flying Hair, Sea Moss, Floom
Los Angeles quartet Flying Hair play a very fun, strange, high-energy psychedelic rock that manages to straddle the exuberance of the Oh Sees, the riffage of Dead Meadow, the drive of Uncle Acid and the gonzo explorations of Oneida. It's easy to imagine the show will be as sweaty as it sounds, with no shortage of smiles. Want to see your new favorite band play to 20 people so you can say that you were there? This is your big chance. NATHAN CARSON. The Know, 3728 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-473-8729. 8 pm. Call venue for ticket prices. 21+.
