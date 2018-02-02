Friday, Feb. 2
Winter Light Festival
The dark months are depressing, but the Winter Light Festival is fucking joyful. The waterfront between OMSI and Tilikum will have the largest cluster of light installations, but there'll be interactive displays in every quadrant of the city. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 SE Water Ave., pdxwlf.com. 6-11 pm, Thursday-Saturday Feb. 1-3. Free.
Katy Perry & Carly Rae Jepsen
Sure, Perry's last album was a flaming diaper of bad ideas, but Teenage Dream still bangs. And at least she had the good sense to get Carly Rae Jepsen to open this tour for her. All hail the Queen of Support Slots! MATTHEW SINGER. Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct. St., 503-235-8771. 7:30 pm. $50-$150. All ages.
Skinner|Kirk Dance Ensemble
They only perform about one show a year, but Skinner|Kirk is one of Portland's most meditative, emotive contemporary dance companies. For their 2018 show, they'll perform two pieces from their repertory, plus a new duet that's sure to be heart wrenching. BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave., bodyvox.com. 7:30 pm. Through Feb. 10. $27-$64.
Kyle Craft, Shivas, Ghost Foot
Since releasing his promising debut two years ago, Kyle Craft has stayed busy. He created an ode to iconic female musicians like Cher and Patsy Cline with the covers album Girl Crazy. He dropped "Before the Wall," a poignant anti-Trump single—one of the alarmingly few indie musicians to do so. Now comes Full Circle Nightmare, a record that cements the Portland-via-Louisiana transplant as a true frontman with uncanny classic rock sensibilities. MARK STOCK. Read our full review of the album here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. $15. 9 pm. 21+.
Astoria: Part II
Portland Center Stage's two-part "adaptation" of Peter Stark's massively popular book is an extremely ambitious production. The sprawling but carefully constructed play follows two perilous expeditions to found a fur-trading empire in Oregon. Read our feature on writer/director Chris Coleman here. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm. $25-$77. Through Feb. 18.
Saturday, Feb. 3
Dunkirk
In case you missed Christopher Nolan's World War II epic over the summer, Hollywood is bringing it back for two screenings, both of which will be in luscious 70mm. If you've already seen it but only in digital, then you really need to see it in wide format. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 2 pm and 7:30 pm. $12.
The Magic Negro and Other Blackness
After making its rounds to comedy festival for the past two years, Mark Kendall's one-man show about how black men are represented in popular culture is coming to Portland. It's sharing the bill with Portland improv group the Local Ensemble, plus LA sketch comedy super group White Women, who are actually all black men. The Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., stumptownimprov.com. 8 pm. $13.
Portland Seafood and Wine Festival
It's peak Dungeness season, and so for the 13th year the Convention Center will fill up with wine from the valley and seafood from the Oregon Coast—especially a bunch of shell shuckers piling into fresh crab and oyster. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. Convention Center, 777 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., pdxseafoodandwinefestival.com. Noon-10 pm. $12-$14.
A Tribute to Antonia Stampfel
Nestled amid more radio-friendly cuts on the epochal Easy Rider soundtrack was the unreconstructed psychedelic weirdness of the Holy Modal Rounders' "If You Want to Be a Bird (Bird Song)." Antonia Stampfel's goofball-visionary lyrics, set to a warped take on an old Ray Price country hit, gave the widest countercultural exposure to the NYC acid-head collective, whom Antonia herself had spawned by introducing then-husband-to-be Peter Stampfel to gonzo folkie Steve Weber. The Rounders decamped to Portland in the '70s, adding members, including Dave Reisch, Robin Remaily and Roger North. Eventually, the bond between Weber and Peter Stampfel frayed and the band morphed, without them, into the adored Freak Mountain Ramblers, who entertained Portland's lovers of skewed roots music for decades until they, in turn, sadly split last year. Antonia passed away last September, so Reisch, Remaily and North reconvene tonight with other friends—including beloved backwoods imp Baby Gramps—to perform in her honor. JEFF ROSENBERG. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. $13. 21+.
Little Star, Wave Action, Sweeping Exits
Over just two years and two albums, Little Star have earned local and national praise for their tender and wobbly approach to post-punk. Seasick guitars and propulsive jazz drums barreled ahead, while singer and guitarist Daniel Byers' subdued warble followed closely behind. But on the first half of their new EP, Even in Dreams, the band makes a concerted effort at letting their New Wave influences build the mood. PETE COTTELL. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9:30 pm. $10. 21+.
Sunday, Feb. 4
The Adventures of Mark Twain with Will Vinton
Will Vinton's vignettes of Mark Twain stories were the first claymation movies ever made in the region. For NW Film Center's screening, the legendary animator and Portlander will be in attendance. NW Film Center, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilmcenter.org. 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 3-4. $9.
Super Bowl at The Eagle
Watch the Eagles at the Eagle with manly bears in assless pants. By luck or design, this is free Sunday BBQ day at the North Portland gay bar—which means free, hot cheesy bacon burgers during the game. MATTHEW KORFHAGE. The Eagle, 835 N Lombard St., 503-283-9734. 3:30 pm.
Nick Delffs
On last year's stellar, self-made Redesign, the former Shaky Hand shed some of the boisterous, jovial energy of his former outfit and channeled his eccentricities with more ethereal austerity. Imagine if Conor Oberst had blended the two modes he'd worked in for each of his simultaneously released 2002 albums, or maybe Brian Eno producing Townes Van Zandt—nuanced, spacious and affectionate. CRIS LANKENAU. Al's Den at Crystal Hotel, 303 SW 12th Ave, 503-972-2670. 7 pm. Free. 21+. Through Feb. 10.
Magellanica
Magellanica is a lot to take in. Written by Portland playwright E.M. Lewis, it's a harrowing, epic odyssey about a group of researchers working in an isolated Antarctica laboratory. A world premiere staged by Artist Repertory Theatre, Magellanica has a five-and-a-half-hour run time, three intermissions and a 25-minute dinner break. That may make the play sound like a daunting ordeal, Magellanica isn't something you sit through to prove that you can—full of intoxicating images and intense emotions, it's a seamless fusion of spectacle and intimacy. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Artist Repertory Theatre, 515 SW Morrison St., artistsrep.org. 5:30 pm Thursday-Friday and 2:00 pm Saturday-Sunday, through February 18. $25-$50.
Thou Shall Not Tailgate
Sellwood resident Chuck Linville is an ordained minister who decorates his cars with paint, toys, and dangerous objects. Why? Because he can. At least, that's the conclusion that local filmmaker Greg Hamilton reaches in Thou Shall Not Tailgate. The documentary, which will premiere at the Hollywood Theatre this Sunday, profiles 67-year-old Linville and his eccentric cars. DANA ALSTON. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 6 pm. $9. Read our feature on Thou Shall Not Tailgate here.
