A Tribute to Antonia Stampfel

Nestled amid more radio-friendly cuts on the epochal Easy Rider soundtrack was the unreconstructed psychedelic weirdness of the Holy Modal Rounders' "If You Want to Be a Bird (Bird Song)." Antonia Stampfel's goofball-visionary lyrics, set to a warped take on an old Ray Price country hit, gave the widest countercultural exposure to the NYC acid-head collective, whom Antonia herself had spawned by introducing then-husband-to-be Peter Stampfel to gonzo folkie Steve Weber. The Rounders decamped to Portland in the '70s, adding members, including Dave Reisch, Robin Remaily and Roger North. Eventually, the bond between Weber and Peter Stampfel frayed and the band morphed, without them, into the adored Freak Mountain Ramblers, who entertained Portland's lovers of skewed roots music for decades until they, in turn, sadly split last year. Antonia passed away last September, so Reisch, Remaily and North reconvene tonight with other friends—including beloved backwoods imp Baby Gramps—to perform in her honor. JEFF ROSENBERG. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. $13. 21+.