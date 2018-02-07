Wednesday, Feb. 7
The Clark Doll: A Play of Ritual and Mask
Inspired by the 1940s experiment that gives the play its name, the first production by performance art/theater company Syde-Ide is a new dystopian play about three black women mysteriously isolated in a room. Since it's starring Tyrha Cozier and director Victor Mack, two of the most consistently captivating thespians in Portland right now, it's bound to be compelling. Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., 503-777-1907, pwnw-pdx.org. 8 pm. Through Feb. 21. $20.
Harem Room-1 and Two Women
For Harem Room-1, New York artist Alix Pearlstein arranges dozens of tiny cat figurines on the gallery floor. It's paired with Two Women, a video of a man making out with a small cutout photo of a naked woman. Like a Tim and Eric sketch, it's both hilariously awkward and deeply unsettling. Upfor, 929 NW Flanders St., 503-227-5111, upforgallery.com. Gallery hours 11 am-6 pm. Free.
Through Feb. 24.
Thursday, Feb. 8
Karl Lind
Along with making quirky videos for everyone in the city from Performance NW to Portlandia, Portland videographer Karl Lind makes some weird-ass abstract films. The showcase of Lind's work will feature experimental film festival darling 122 Seconds, as well as some new works. NW Film Center, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9.
Simian Mobile Disco and Matthew Dear DJ Sets
James Murphy gets the credit for plying shy indie kids to the dance floor, but London electro-pop duo Simian Mobile Disco and producer Matthew Dear helped keep the party going through the aughts. You can trust both have impeccable taste, which they will showcase tonight as the special guests of monthly DJ party Spend the Night. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
Friday, Feb. 9
Kurt Braunohler
When Kurt Braunohler was in Portland more than a year ago, it was to record his Comedy Central special Trust Me, which established him as a prominent voice of a new wave of comedy—instead of distancing himself from nice-guy observational humor, he leans into it and plays the fool. This time, former Portlander Amy Miller is performing the opening set. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 888-643-8669, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 and 10 pm. $22-$30.
Bermuda Triangle
It's a great week for catching big-league rock stars in small rooms. Dan Auerbach's side project is at the Crystal, and tonight you can see Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard with her brand-new three-piece, whose gentle, harmony-rich sound underscores her knockout voice. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $26 advance, $28 day of show. All ages.
Saturday, Feb. 10
Jon Raymond, PAtrick Dewitt, Vanessa Veselka
Three of Portland's best and most interesting authors will be hanging out at its finest small bookstore to mark the paperback release of Jon Raymond's Freebird on its most literary of publishing houses. You should probably hang out for this one. Mother Foucault's, 523 SE Morrison St., 503-236-2665. 7 pm. Free.
That's Nasty
Rock 'n' roll is an old word for getting it on, and the blues used to be dirty. As in, really dirty—from 1935 classics "Shave 'Em Dry" and "Please Warm My Wiener" to Bo Carter's 1936 "Don't Mash My Digger So Deep." Lisa Mann will play X-rated blues live for V-Day. Blue Diamond, 2016 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-230-9590, bluediamondpdx.com. 7 pm.
Sunday, Feb. 11
Dan Auerbach and the Easy Eye Sound Revue
For his second solo album away from the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach recruited a murderers' row of Nashville side players to make a classic Southern soul record. Now he's taking them on the road, along with signees to his Easy Eye label, and throwing the sort of old-school showcase rarely seen since the Motown days. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8:30 pm. $35 advance, $37 day of show. All ages.
MidCentury Potluck
The Eagles Lodge will play host to a world of Jell-O molds, ambrosia salads, stroganoffs and pineapple-ham hors d'oeuvres—dishes will be both shared and judged. Dress in your finest bow tie or evening gown made for twirling. Eagles Lodge, 4904 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 4:30 pm. $10. Tickets at tickettailor.com.
Monday, Feb. 12
Sabaton and Kreator
This double bill of European metal heavyweights is technically a co-headlining deal, but the true highlight is German legends Kreator. The band has graced Portland almost annually for the past 15 years, but their anti-authoritarian thrash feels more crucial now than ever. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 6:30 pm. $27.50 advance, $32 day of show. All ages.
Animated Oscar-Nominated Shorts
They get way less buzz and even less screen time than whatever's up for Best Picture each year, but shorts are delightful bursts of often odd ideas. Case in point: One of the shorts in this year's lineup is a collaboration between Kobe Bryant and John Williams. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 6:30 pm. $9.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
With Wolf Parade and LCD Soundsystem back on the touring circuit, it feels as much like 2008 as 2018, so the timing is great for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore effort, Some Loud Thunder. It might get overshadowed by the band's exalted debut, but it remains a sterling example of their spastic indie-pop sound. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.
Acadia Mardi Gras
If you're less into beer-slicked beads and more into Louisiana wild catfish, jambalaya and white shrimp creole, Acadia is always your huckleberry on Mardi Gras. Dessert is King Cake bread, and reservations are strongly recommended. Acadia, 1303 NE Fremont St., 503-249-5001, acadiapdx.com.
