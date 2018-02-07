With Wolf Parade and LCD Soundsystem back on the touring circuit, it feels as much like 2008 as 2018, so the timing is great for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore effort, Some Loud Thunder. It might get overshadowed by the band's exalted debut, but it remains a sterling example of their spastic indie-pop sound. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $20. 21+.