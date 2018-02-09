Astoria: Part Two

When last we left the intrepid explorers trying to establish the first American settlement on the West Coast at the mouth of the Columbia, they were about to die. Then again, there are very few portions of Astoria where our protagonist aren't about to die—well, at least the protagonists not wearing a top hat and living in Manhattan. Chris Coleman's Astoria was adopted from Peter Stark's popular history tome, from which the longtime Portland Center Stage artistic director drew a framework he fashioned into a stage play with a coherent plot and invented dialogue. In an ambitious twist, the play was split into two parts over two seasons, with the first emerging as a surprise hit. The strength of the first part was that there were two narratives to follow, one aboard a ship sailing around Africa and an over land party coming from St. Louis. In Part Two, the two parties link up in the newly christened Astoria, where the narrative frays into subplots involving up river trading posts, skirmishes with the indigenous people and the war of 1812. It's a harder story to tell, and the result is a script that grows a little more impressionistic, getting its best moments from scenes like the one where the paranoid drunk Duncan McDougall convinces the Chinook that he holds a vile of smallpox in his pocket. Potentially the most intense scene, the sinking of the Tonquin, is told by the surviving interpreter, rather than playing out on stage. Part One was mesmerizing, and Part Two is a little less so but remains a must-see for its ambition and local import. MARTIN CIZMAR. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm. Through Feb. 18. $25-$77.



Bermuda Triangle

It's a great week for catching big-league rock stars in small rooms. Dan Auerbach's side project is at the Crystal (see below), and tonight you can see Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard with her brand-new three-piece, whose gentle, harmony-rich sound underscores her knockout voice. MATTHEW SINGER. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $26 advance, $28 day of show. All ages.