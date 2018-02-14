After every show for the past six years, drag "clown" Carla Rossi has pressed her full-face makeup into a makeup wipe, creating a negative print. Now, dozens of those makeup portraits are hung on clothespins around Littman Gallery. Maybe it's the eyelashes clinging to some of the wipes, but the show feels as humorous as it is intimate. Littman Gallery, 1825 SW Broadway, 503-725-4452, littmanandwhite.com. Noon-6 pm. Through March 2. Free. See page 39.