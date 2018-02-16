Music of John Williams

John Williams has come a long way since his first film score, the low-budget 1958 drive-in flick Daddy-O. No composer has more Academy Award nominations under his belt than Williams, and with Oscar season upon us, he's only two weeks away from another potential win, for his work on The Last Jedi, which is his record-breaking 51st nomination in the category. The Oregon Symphony's principal pops conductor, Jeff Tyzik, takes the lead tonight for a retrospective of Williams' most acclaimed scores, and though Williams will not be in attendance, expect E.T., Jaws and a cavalcade of Star Warriors to make thematic appearances. NATHAN CARSON. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335. 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 17, 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 18. Sold out. All ages.