2018 U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

At the moment, 14 of America's best figure skaters are in South Korea, competing against the rest of the world on the grandest stage in sports. Meanwhile, the other 1,600 are going to be in Portland this week, competing against each other in a dilapidated sports arena. Although considered one of the five official disciplines of figure skating, synchronized skating—in which teams of up to 24 skaters perform elaborately choreographed routines, often at breakneck speeds—is the only one not yet represented at the Olympics. It's hard to imagine why. If two people flinging each other around the ice is worthy of medals, shouldn't two dozen skaters doing it at the same time be 12 times as worthy? MATTHEW SINGER. Read our interview with the senior director of synchronized skating for U.S. Figure Skating here. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, on Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 22-24. See rosequarter.com for schedule and ticket prices.