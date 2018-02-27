Wednesday, Feb. 28
UNIIQU3
Uniique has been spreading the gospel of jersey club, the hyper-localized dance phenomenon of her hometown of Newark, N.J. It's an addictive sound that has found its way into DJ sets all over the world—she's a big reason why. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8:30 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
Lean on Pete (Presented by: Portland International Film Festival)
Lean on Pete is a soft, sad book written by Portland author Willy Vlautin about an orphaned boy who tries to save a racehorse. It is now a soft and sad movie starring a young actor named Charlie Plummer alongside Steve Buscemi and Chloe Sevigny. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $12.
Thursday, March 1
Urban Bush Women
It's been almost two decades since New York dance collaborative Urban Bush Women first premiered Hair Stories, an exuberant, theatrical performance about the relationship black women have with their hair. Now, they're reviving the show with the same message but different stories. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 8 pm. Through March 3. $25-$38.
Haley Heynderickx
With a voice and breadth of vision that recall Angel Olsen, Portland's Haley Heynderickx is a wide-ranging talent. On her excellent debut LP, I Need to Start a Garden, the singer-songwriter effortlessly commingles humor and philosophy. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Friday, March 2
Brockhampton
This 15-member juggernaut is part rap group, part startup—but they prefer the term "all-American boy band." The Texas collective flooded the market last year with their appropriately named Saturation series of mixtapes. The strategy paid off, as the group is already playing stages large enough to contain them. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $35. All ages.
Black Out Beer Fest
For lovers of the dark arts, Lompoc is playing host to 20 stouts, porters, coffee beers and black IPAs from all over the Northwest, whether Breakside, Zoiglhaus, Pfriem or Buoy—plus one Dutch beer from Oproer. The next day, nurse your hangover at Lompoc's chowder challenge. Lompoc Sidebar, 3901A N Williams Ave., 503-288-3996, lompocbrewing.com. 4-10 pm. $20 for a glass and eight tasters.
Saturday, March 3
SheBrew Beer Festival
SheBrew is a brewfest devoted to burying the default picture of the bearded dude brewer. All beers poured at the fest will be poured by women brewers—10 homebrewers, plus 20 pro brewers. Buckman Coffee Factory, 1105 SE Main St, 503-970-5497, shebrew.beer. Noon-8 pm. $20 for a glass and 10 tasters.
Lauren Weedman at Back Fence PDX
The Back Fence live storytelling event is now in its 10th year, so it's brought out the big guns. Lauren Weedman, whose solo shows sell out pretty much immediately, will head a group of funny-talkers that also includes local comic Caitlin Weierhauser. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm. $10-$22. 21+.
Sunday, March 4
Mission Theater Oscars Viewing Party
The Oscars are basically just pomp and circumstance—and no one understands pomp better than drag queens. Mission's annual viewing party is helmed by veteran host Poison Waters. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com/mission-theater. 5 pm. Free.
Kodachrome
Kodachrome, a world premiere play, is a series of romantic vignettes vividly brought to life by alluring set design. It's at once a love story, mischievous comedy and supernatural dream. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm. Through March 18. $25-$42.
Monday, March 5
Thunderpussy
Just as Elvis as Iggy, Thunderpussy sucks up all of rock music's most romantic iterations and spits out a blood-tinged sex potion. They aren't just the next thing; they're the new thing. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 8:30 pm. $15. 21+.
Fear No Music presents: Sin miedo a la música
This concert focuses on contemporary classical music by today's Mexican and Mexican-American composers. Works range from eruptive to playful, while composer Juan Pablo Contreras' sadly relevant "Silence in Juárez" commemorates the teenage victims of a 2011 mass murder. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, fearnomusic.org. 7:30 pm. $10-$25. All ages.
Tuesday, March 6
Between Riverside and Crazy
New York playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis is one of theater's most irreverent voices—his last play was called The Motherfucker With the Hat. His most recent play, and his first to win a Pulitzer, follows a family comprising a retired cop, his recently paroled son and a recovering addict named Oswaldo. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm. Through April 1. $10.
Patton Oswalt
Comic Patton Oswalt is touring the nation in support of the true-crime book about the Golden State Killer written by his late wife Michelle McNamara, who died in 2016. I'll Be Gone in the Dark is an account of the man who terrorized California for more than 10 years. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 503-228-4651, powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
